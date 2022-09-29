ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets 10 years for 2020 crash that killed woman in west Houston

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0iFmtkMp00 More than two years after a woman was killed in a crash on the Katy Freeway, the man behind the steering wheel has learned his fate.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

This week, Brandon Rashon Freeman was sentenced to 10 years in jail for the July 2020 crash that killed Amy Lane Shypailo.

On the morning of July 19, 2020, Freeman was driving a gray Nissan Sentra and heading eastbound on the service road of the Katy Freeway when he ran a red light and hit Shypailo's gray Mazda 3.

The impact of the crash caused Shypailo's vehicle to hit a Toyota RAV4, which was waiting at the red light. Shypailo was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Freeman was determined to be intoxicated, police said.

Comments / 6

Rosie
4d ago

So sad that the inability of someone to control their drinking ends the life of another. It's even more sad that the violator received only 10 years. They should've received at least 20.

Reply(2)
4
 

