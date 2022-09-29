ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin claims 2 more regions of Ukraine are independent after sham referendum & on verge of being swallowed by Russia

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
 4 days ago

VLADIMIR Putin has officially claimed two massive parts of Ukraine are independent following sham referendums and are on the verge of being swallowed up by Russia.

Mad Vlad signed executive orders recognising Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent states, paving the way to annex them on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8ggP_0iFmtgpv00
Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognising Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as independent states Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fIMn_0iFmtgpv00
A huge rally will take place in Moscow's Red Square on Friday Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fHJz_0iFmtgpv00
The referendums have been slammed as illegal by the international community Credit: AP

"Taking into account the will of the people of the Zaporizhzhian region at the referendum held on September 27, 2022... I am becoming to recognise the state sovereignty and independence of Zaporizhzhia region," the document read.

The decree - which was issued in the dead of night - has come into immediate effect.

Putin recognised Luhansk and Donetsk as independent entities days before invading Ukraine.

It comes as the mad Russian leader claimed victory in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia following sham referendums over recent days.

A huge rally is being prepared in Moscow's Red Square as Putin prepares to declare the annexation.

Billboards have appeared in Moscow declaring: "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!"

On Wednesday, pro-Kremlin officials said that all four regions - which represent around 15 percent of Ukraine's overall territory - had voted to join Russia.

The referendums have been declared illegal by most of the international community.

Footage emerged of voters being led to the ballot boxes at gunpoint by pro-Russian paramilitary groups, while election officials were seen appearing to count stacks of unmarked ballot papers as 'Yes' votes.

Other video shows Russian-installed thugs taking ballot boxes door-to-door surrounded by armed men.

Putin's cronies claimed 99 percent of ballots cast in Donetsk were in favour of joining Russia, 98 percent in Luhansk, 93 percent in Zaporizhzhia and 87 percent in Kherson.

The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, said the four occupied territories could become part of Russia as soon as October 4, three days before President Putin's 70th birthday.

"This should happen within a week," Kremlin puppet Rodion Miroshnik from the so-called Luhansk People's Republic told Russian state media.

"The main thing has already happened - the referendum has taken place. Therefore, let's say, the locomotive has already started and it's unlikely to be stopped."

"They can announce anything they want," Lyubomir Boyko, a villager in Russian-occupied Kherson said. "They went from house to house but nobody came out."

If Russia considers the territory as its own, it could justify having its nuclear arsenal moved there.

Putin has already warned he would use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AFaq_0iFmtgpv00
The West has labelled the referendums as illegal Credit: Reuters

Comments / 2

Gary Bargdill
2d ago

What a nut job. Does he realize how very few people believe him anymore? There still are a few gullible Russians who have no choice but to believe him, but it seems everyone else has accepted that if the evil murderous little orc says it, then obviously it’s a lie. Which therefore means the country of Russia itself is a lie.

Reply(1)
2
