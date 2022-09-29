Amarillo area reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 933 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,947 cases, 773 deaths and 38,728 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,432 cases, 535 deaths and 41,410 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 487 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.15% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 930;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 809;
Available staffed hospital beds: 189;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 153.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1209
Briscoe3728
Carson1,14637
Castro2,05048
Childress2,64834
Cimarron6692
Collingsworth53516
Cottle3039
Curry14,473231
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,192116
Donley47826
Gray4,298132
Hall95624
Hardeman53320
Hansford71530
Hartley1,0453
Hemphill1,1198
Hutchinson5,786138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,929113
Ochiltree2,17749
Oldham3326
Parmer1,52953
Potter39,947773
Quay2,37368
Randall42,432535
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,822109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32534
Texas6,54439
Union86119
Wheeler97624
TOTAL 153,9792,802
