Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0iFmtIqb00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 933 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,947 cases, 773 deaths and 38,728 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,432 cases, 535 deaths and 41,410 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 487 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.15% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 930;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 809;

Available staffed hospital beds: 189;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 153.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong42910

Beaver1,1209

Briscoe3728

Carson1,14637

Castro2,05048

Childress2,64834

Cimarron6692

Collingsworth53516

Cottle3039

Curry14,473231

Dallam1,76544

Deaf Smith4,192116

Donley47826

Gray4,298132

Hall95624

Hardeman53320

Hansford71530

Hartley1,0453

Hemphill1,1198

Hutchinson5,786138

Lipscomb56917

Moore3,929113

Ochiltree2,17749

Oldham3326

Parmer1,52953

Potter39,947773

Quay2,37368

Randall42,432535

Roberts1562

Roosevelt5,822109

Sherman37516

Swisher1,32534

Texas6,54439

Union86119

Wheeler97624

TOTAL 153,9792,802

