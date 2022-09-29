Read full article on original website
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
Are Semiconductors Set To Pivot? Check Out 2 Chip Stocks Offering High Dividend Yields
With the iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX down roughly 39% year-to-date, now may be the opportune time to open a position in the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are used in a range of products from smartphones and computers to home appliances and cars. As the global economy is experiencing a semiconductor shortage,...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
NFE and EBRASIL Complete the Sale of the 1.6 GW CELSE Power Plant to Eneva S.A.
New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE ("NFE") announced today that it, along with its joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia Ltda. ("Ebrasil"), has closed the sale of the Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe ("CELSE") Power Plant to Brazilian power company Eneva S.A. ("Eneva"). The transaction was initially announced by NFE on June 1, 2022.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Utilities Sector
As of the close of business on Friday, 9/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Utilities Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Utilities sector stands at 2.05%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
If You Invested $1,000 In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Occidental's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
Peering Into Lockheed Martin's Recent Short Interest
Lockheed Martin's LMT short percent of float has risen 23.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.75 million shares sold short, which is 1.22% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
11 Analysts Have This to Say About Constellation Energy
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Constellation Energy CEG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $86.18 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $54.00.
Expert Ratings for Alliant Energy
Within the last quarter, Alliant Energy LNT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $64.0 versus the current price of Alliant Energy at $54.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Yields Fall Across Globe, Loosening Pressure on Stocks, but Volatility Still High
(Monday Market Open) Stocks rebounded early Monday as yields fell across the globe and the dollar also slipped, but a packed calendar of Fed speakers over the coming days could keep rate-related headwinds blowing on Wall Street. No fewer than 10 Fed speakers take the podium this week. They’re widely...
Rivian Produced 7,363 Vehicles in Q3 2022
Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN today announced production totals for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The company produced 7,363 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same period. These figures remain in line with the company's expectations, and it believes it is on...
Analyst Ratings for Ready Capital
Within the last quarter, Ready Capital RC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ready Capital has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $12.00.
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?
Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $213.75 with a high of $256.00 and a low of $159.00.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike On Fed Pivot Hopes: Apex Crypto Poised To Remain Stuck 'In Consolidation Pattern,' Says Analyst
Unexpected fall in ISM PMI leads to a surge in risk assets on Monday. Calls for a Fed pivot premature, says OANDA analyst. Bitcoin hashrate and correlation with gold surge despite the digital asset remaining in bear territory. Major coins were buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
