Industry

Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#European#Dtm#Midwestern#Eastern Canada#Dcp Midstream Lp Unit
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
STOCKS
Short Interest Sector Focus: Utilities Sector

As of the close of business on Friday, 9/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Utilities Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Utilities sector stands at 2.05%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
STOCKS
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
STOCKS
Economy
Industry
Markets
Peering Into Lockheed Martin's Recent Short Interest

Lockheed Martin's LMT short percent of float has risen 23.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.75 million shares sold short, which is 1.22% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
11 Analysts Have This to Say About Constellation Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Constellation Energy CEG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $86.18 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $54.00.
STOCKS
Expert Ratings for Alliant Energy

Within the last quarter, Alliant Energy LNT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $64.0 versus the current price of Alliant Energy at $54.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
Rivian Produced 7,363 Vehicles in Q3 2022

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN today announced production totals for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The company produced 7,363 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same period. These figures remain in line with the company's expectations, and it believes it is on...
NORMAL, IL
Analyst Ratings for Ready Capital

Within the last quarter, Ready Capital RC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ready Capital has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $12.00.
MARKETS
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?

Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
DRINKS
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $213.75 with a high of $256.00 and a low of $159.00.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
MARKETS
