Read full article on original website
Related
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
Polygon
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?
Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Everyone on The Rings of Power is pissed off and conflicted, thank god
A big draw of the fantasy genre is the way it so often presents the world in binary terms: There are good guys, there are bad guys, and not much else in between. Yet it’s this in-between area that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5, “Partings,” largely concerns itself with, picking up where episode 4 left off, with our heroes continuing to serve as their own worst enemies. “Partings” takes this theme a step further, with several characters now forced to agonize over make-or-break choices not easily labeled “good” or “bad.” The upshot of this is an extra layer of moral ambiguity to proceedings that comes as a welcome addition — not just to The Rings of Power episode 5, but to the show’s wider vision of Middle-earth itself, too.
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
‘A Line Has Been Drawn’: Prince Harry Refusing To Scrap $20 Million Memoir, Moving Forward Despite King Charles III’s Wishes
Prince Harry has made it clear to the family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but rather will be updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “The book is the key to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Ending Explained: Did Daemon and Rhaenyra Kill Laenor?
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” saw the funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the taking of Vhagar, and a Targaryen royal wedding. However, what you might be most baffled by is that final shot of that guy who looks suspiciously like Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) getting on a boat with Ser Qarl Correy (Arty Froushan), who we just witnessed murdering Laenor at Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) behest. What the heck happened? Did Daemon and Rhaenyra kill Laenor? Everyone — from a devastated Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys (Eve Best) to the Valyrian...
'House of the Dragon': Why Laena's Death By Vhagar is Not to Be Overlooked
"House of the Dragon" episode 6 saw several characters meet their demise, but it is Laena Velaryon's passing that is the most noteworthy for how it happens.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
'The Woman King' tells the story of the Agojie. But in real life, the fierce women warriors played a controversial role in the translatlantic slave trade.
The Agojie were fierce women warriors in the ancient Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. They were national heroes and symbols of female power, but also helped the rise of the 18th century slave trade. Their complicated legacy has been the subject of debate around the film "The Woman King."
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
Polygon
The Rings of Power’s best character showed up, kicked ass, and died
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s sixth episode is its most action-packed yet, depicting a siege on Ostirith by Adar and his merry band of orcs. Among the flurry of violence and mayhem, one figure in particular stood out: That Big Orc. You know the one....
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Comments / 2