This "SNL" Parody Of Nicole Kidman's Viral AMC Ad Is One Of The Funniest Sketches I've Seen In Years
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
WISN
Kopp's says linking flavor of the day to National Pro-Life Cupcake Day was an honest mistake
MILWAUKEE — Kopp's Frozen Custard announced their 'Hey Cupcake' flavor as the flavor of the day for National Pro-Life Cupcake Day. Shortly after the first article with this information was published, the PDF was no longer on Kopp's Frozen Custard website. After a few hours and backlash on social...
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Considered Quitting Filmmaking Because of Chadwick Boseman’s Death: ‘I’m Walking Away’
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler has opened up about his grieving for the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, who died in Aug. 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker shared that Boseman’s death led him to reconsider continuing his work in the entertainment industry. “I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,'” Coogler stated. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling...
‘House of the Dragon’: Does Viserys Have a Dragon? Why Fans Never See Him Ride One
Unlike many Targaryens, King Viserys isn't shown riding a dragon in 'House of the Dragon.' Here's why.
‘Gilmore Girls’ star, Keiko Agena, Thinks There Was a Better Way to End Lane and Dave’s Relationship, and We Agree
Adam Brody left 'Gilmore Girls' to pursue a different role. While Amy Sherman-Palladino sent him to college, the relationship could have ended differently.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Who Went Home on Season 8, Episode 2? And Who Arrived at the Beach?
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway, and Episode 2 significantly dialed up the drama. As contestants are getting settled on the beach, putting themselves out there, and starting to form connections, new arrivals and inconvenient date cards threaten to shake things up. Wondering who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? Who joined the cast? Who snagged a date card? Or who’s coupled up ahead of tomorrow’s rose ceremony? We’ve got you covered. But be warned, spoilers for Episode 2 are ahead. Who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? The Bachelor in Paradise premiere...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who is Salley Carson?
Bachelor in Paradise just delivered the most dramatic suitcase in Bachelor history. During Season 8, Episode 2 of the reality series, Lace returned to the women’s rooms and found a suitcase labeled “SALLEY.” The only problem? No one named Salley arrived alongside the luggage. Lace went to consult with her fellow Paradise pals, and we got the deeply unhinged story about Season 8 contestant Salley Carson, her abandoned suitcase, and her confusing history with the Bachelor franchise. Wondering who Salley Carson is? What her suitcase is doing in Mexico? If she’s joining the Paradise cast? And what her general deal is? We’ve got the answers. But...
