Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas slips past Iowa State 14-11 to stay unbeaten
LAWRENCE — Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds to play as Kansas held off Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday to remain undefeated. At 5-0 overall, this is the Jayhawks' best start to the season since...
KU football to host ESPN College GameDay for first time
LAWRENCE – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college football this...
Chiefs do about-face after Colts letdown in blowout of Bucs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after Kansas City could do little right in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seemingly do no wrong in a 41-31 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. On offense, Mahomes conjured more improvisational magic...
Sounders' 13-year playoff streak ends with 1-0 loss to KC
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss Sunday to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute. Seattle's streak of reaching the postseason was a Major League Soccer record. The New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Playing in a packed stadium only four days...
Bieber tunes up for playoffs; Guardians top Royals 7-5
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the wild-card...
AAUP: Moves at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom
TOPEKA — A representative of the American Association of University Professors denounced methods relied upon by Emporia State University to terminate faculty under a policy created by the Kansas Board of Regents to help state universities more easily address financial and personnel problems. Michael DeCesare, program officer with the...
Man pleads guilty in deaths of Wisconsin brothers near Kansas City
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman
COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
1 dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 5:30p.m. Sunday, police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of E 21st Terrace in Lawrence in reference to a report of criminal damage, according to Lt. Myrone Grady. While officers were on scene...
Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
Police arrest suspect in Kansas apartment complex murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a third homicide in Topeka this week have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police capture two suspects during Kansas business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 6a.m. Sunday, police were called by the victim to a business at 400 SE 29th in Topeka, according to Sgt. Kristen Marr. When officers arrived they observed two persons inside the fenced...
Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Rideshare drivers in KC’s gig market want more protections
April Shabazz began driving for Uber full time this summer. The job wasn’t new for her. Rideshare driving had been her side gig for three years, along with work as a tax preparer. Shabazz, a member of Stand Up KC and the Missouri Workers Center, likes Uber’s flexible schedule....
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0