wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast is back in South Mississippi
America’s Largest Block Party is back in South Mississippi. Cruisers from all over are here this week to enjoy gorgeous antique cars and classic hot rods. This morning, there were lines of people waiting to get registered for Cruisin’ events. Guests were set up with lawn chairs, enjoying...
wxxv25.com
MGCCC Nursing Program tops in state
Congratulations are in order for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The associate degree nursing program is ranked number six in the nation and is the top program in the state. MGCCC also is ranked number seven in the nation by EDUMed’s list of most affordable nursing programs for 2023.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs Greyhounds vs. D’Iberville Warriors
The secret is out on Ocean Springs, defending Region 4 Class 6A champions led by Mr. Football for 6A, Alabama commit Bray Hubbard. But here’s another secret, the Greyhounds might have the best defense on the Coast, allowing less than seven points per game. Ocean Springs hosting D’Iberville, one...
