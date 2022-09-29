ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

The Infatuation

Where To Take Someone Who's Threatening To Leave Miami

The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian efforts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday. He’s held a news conference in Cape Coral alongside state and local officials. DeSantis said 95% of customers statewide had power. However, he said more than half of residents in Lee...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian. Efforts to replenish food, water and other essential supplies are also ongoing. The emergency work underway is massive and multi-layered. Involved in that are...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Portable water pump outside Miami mayor's home causes stir

MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 2, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President and CEO Barry Gilway and Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. The full episode can be...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Fire erupts at building under construction in Miami's Coconut Grove

MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a large fire that erupted early Monday morning at a commercial building that is under construction in Coconut Grove. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the building off Commodore Place. Miami Fire Rescue officials said the flames started in the back of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Health concerns grow for Miami Seaquarium's orca, Lolita

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Concern is growing over the health of Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca. The beloved 56-year-old orca -- also known as Tokitae -- is reported to be in declining health. Lolita’s condition has been declining for quite some time now, but matters seems to be...
MIAMI, FL
NPR

After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go

We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fire starts in University of Miami science classroom

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Coral Gables Fire Department responded to a blaze on the campus of the University of Miami. It happened Sunday afternoon after officials said a fire sparked in a science classroom. According to Coral Gables Fire, the building sprinkler system was able to put out...
CORAL GABLES, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RadarOnline

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

