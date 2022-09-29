Read full article on original website
26-year-old man shot, killed near Milwaukee's Tiefenthaler Park, police say
According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of W. Cherry St.
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
Clayton Hubbird is now in custody, accused of fatally shooting Regina "Mya" Allen, a Milwaukee transgender woman. Police say before she died, she told investigators where she met her killer and what kind of car he drove.
July 2020 Milwaukee fatal shooting; 21-year-old man now charged
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting of a man in July 2020. The accused is Jahki Meneese Williams. According to the criminal complaint, late on the evening July 29, 2020, a car pulled up at the Milwaukee Police Department District #3 station. Inside the vehicle were four people -- one laying on the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head. As this person was being removed from the car, "a bullet casing fell out of the car," the complaint says. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful -- and the shooting victim, known by Meneese Williams as 'Sai,' was pronounced deceased on the scene.
One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
Milwaukee Police investigating fatal shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th & Cherry. The Medical Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man died, but did not give an age. It is unclear if anyone was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins on Saturday, Oct.1. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight. The 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
Milwaukee police reunite young boy 'with his proper guardian'
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they have reunited a young boy "with his proper guardian." He was found at 3 p.m. near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue in Milwaukee. Police estimate he is 3 to 5 years old. Police thank everyone for their assistance.
Deadly shooting in Milwaukee, one dead
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.
Shooting Victims Found Dead in Zion, Investigation Underway
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male deceased of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That victim has not been identified at this point. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in the ongoing investigation.
Hit and run leaves one dead near Teutonia and Capitol
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday night.
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Police said the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. He died at the hospital a few hours later. The crash was caught on camera.
29th and Courtland shooting; Milwaukee police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is expected to survive. Nobody is in custody.
High Speed Chase Ends in Kenosha Co; Sheboygan Suffocation Suspect Arrested
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a high speed chase. It started in Racine County yesterday when authorities spotted a suspect in a Sheboygan County domestic violence suffocation case. The suspect allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy-starting a chase that reportedly...
Footage released from Aug. 11 officer-involved shooting near 19th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time tonight, we're seeing officer-worn body camera video of a drug bust and chase that ended with gunfire and an arrest. On Aug. 11, two Milwaukee police officers saw two people make a suspected drug deal at a gas station. One of the...
FBI Most Wanted suspect arrested in Mexico returned to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE- A man who’s accused of shooting five people in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park nearly two decades ago is back in Milwaukee. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was arrested by members of the FBI’s fugitive taskforce in Mexico in February. The FBI and Milwaukee Police Department announced this afternoon that Juarez-Corro has been extradited back to Milwaukee and appeared in court this morning.
Bicyclist hit by a car in West Allis, driver arrested for OWI
The West Allis Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car while riding her bike Saturday morning.
19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
Milwaukee woman with autisim missing, needs medication
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman. Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue...
