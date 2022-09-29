Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Suggestion of a DSS Board management change causes concern
A recent conflict on the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services Board has revolved around its bylaws and the voting power of the Board of Supervisors member. Another area of concern is whether the DSS Board shall remain an administrative Board or be turned into an advisory body — with the key difference being in its management.
caswellmessenger.com
Durden to run for re-election in November
During this 2022 election cycle, Sheriff Tony Durden is running (unopposed) for re-election for Caswell County Sheriff. When asked why he is running for office again, Durden replies, “Because I get to serve the people of Caswell. It’s an honor to serve in this way, my adopted home. I love this place.” Durden, originally from Houston, has been in Caswell County since 1996. He and his wife, April, met when they both were serving in the US Navy.
caswellmessenger.com
Hurricane Ian Response as of October 1
Duke Energy is working as quickly and safety as possible this morning (Oct. 1) to assess damage in the area and provide estimated times of restoration for customers. Even as the remnants of Hurricane Ian exited the state, our crews worked hard overnight and restored nearly 500,000 customers across the Carolinas. We have more than 10,000 crew members responding.
rhinotimes.com
You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center
This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
alamancenews.com
Let the cleanup begin
Editor’s note: Special complimentary access to this article and adjacent one about Hurricane Hazel’s impact in 1954. To subscribe, for unlimited online access, see special offer at end. As Saturday morning arrived – and the heaviest rains and wind from Hurricane Ian had already passed through the area...
caswellmessenger.com
Final Hurricane Ian report from Duke Energy
Our crews made good progress into the evening and are working again this morning, I’m happy to share that we are down to 9 customer outages remaining in Caswell County. All of these outages have details on the outage map, and we will continue to communicate directly with customers until everyone is restored.
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingham County Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ian
In the event of extensive damage and a federal Declaration is declared, this local Declaration of State of Emergency enables Rockingham County to be eligible for federal funding. Wentworth, NC (September 30, 2022) – Rockingham County Government declares a Local State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches the county and...
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
WXII 12
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
wfdd.org
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
alamancenews.com
Hurricane Ian not the first to have an impact in Graham or Alamance County; old-timers remember Hurricane Hazel (1954)
As everyone “battens down the hatches” as the rain and wind from Hurricane, now Tropical Storm, Ian passes through Alamance County, it may be useful to remember that the area has known the impact of other previous hurricanes and storms. Here’s an account from the storm that usually...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville preps for remnants of Ian
City of Danville departments are mobilizing in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to arrive on Friday morning and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph, for much of the weekend. The periods of rain...
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSLS
Halifax County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County woman is celebrating a very special birthday today (Sept. 30). Nonie Burch Clarke, of Crystal Hill, Virginia, is turning 103. Clarke’s family means the world to her as she is a proud mother of seven. She also has eight great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
WITN
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
News Argus
