During this 2022 election cycle, Sheriff Tony Durden is running (unopposed) for re-election for Caswell County Sheriff. When asked why he is running for office again, Durden replies, “Because I get to serve the people of Caswell. It’s an honor to serve in this way, my adopted home. I love this place.” Durden, originally from Houston, has been in Caswell County since 1996. He and his wife, April, met when they both were serving in the US Navy.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO