Caswell County, NC

chathamstartribune.com

Suggestion of a DSS Board management change causes concern

A recent conflict on the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services Board has revolved around its bylaws and the voting power of the Board of Supervisors member. Another area of concern is whether the DSS Board shall remain an administrative Board or be turned into an advisory body — with the key difference being in its management.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Durden to run for re-election in November

During this 2022 election cycle, Sheriff Tony Durden is running (unopposed) for re-election for Caswell County Sheriff. When asked why he is running for office again, Durden replies, “Because I get to serve the people of Caswell. It’s an honor to serve in this way, my adopted home. I love this place.” Durden, originally from Houston, has been in Caswell County since 1996. He and his wife, April, met when they both were serving in the US Navy.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Hurricane Ian Response as of October 1

Duke Energy is working as quickly and safety as possible this morning (Oct. 1) to assess damage in the area and provide estimated times of restoration for customers. Even as the remnants of Hurricane Ian exited the state, our crews worked hard overnight and restored nearly 500,000 customers across the Carolinas. We have more than 10,000 crew members responding.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center

This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Let the cleanup begin

Editor’s note: Special complimentary access to this article and adjacent one about Hurricane Hazel’s impact in 1954. To subscribe, for unlimited online access, see special offer at end. As Saturday morning arrived – and the heaviest rains and wind from Hurricane Ian had already passed through the area...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Final Hurricane Ian report from Duke Energy

Our crews made good progress into the evening and are working again this morning, I’m happy to share that we are down to 9 customer outages remaining in Caswell County. All of these outages have details on the outage map, and we will continue to communicate directly with customers until everyone is restored.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Rockingham County Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ian

In the event of extensive damage and a federal Declaration is declared, this local Declaration of State of Emergency enables Rockingham County to be eligible for federal funding. Wentworth, NC (September 30, 2022) – Rockingham County Government declares a Local State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches the county and...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville preps for remnants of Ian

City of Danville departments are mobilizing in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to arrive on Friday morning and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph, for much of the weekend. The periods of rain...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Halifax County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County woman is celebrating a very special birthday today (Sept. 30). Nonie Burch Clarke, of Crystal Hill, Virginia, is turning 103. Clarke’s family means the world to her as she is a proud mother of seven. She also has eight great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WITN

NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
RALEIGH, NC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
OXFORD, NC
News Argus

