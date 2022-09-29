Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis promotes philanthropy within the community
Small business owners have allies in the nonprofit sector to address things like financial literacy and wealth building. The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis recently announced a $100,000 grant to address wealth building activities in the local Black community. Kiahna Davis, President of the African American Legacy Fund of...
Panel: Most adults should get routine anxiety screenings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal task force recommends that adults under 65 be screened for anxiety disorders. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force guidance comes at a critical time as many people are dealing with mental health concerns. The task force says the COVID-19 pandemic set off a wide range of mental issues.
12th Annual Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon. Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25. Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack...
Insights from the Indianapolis International Airport on diversity and the future of the industry
Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, joined us for this week’s “Industry Focus” segment. He discussed the importance of diversity and equity and how value human capital is to businesses. Local leaders estimate the Indianapolis International Airport has a $5.4 billion impact on Indiana...
Studies link COVID-19 vaccines to temporary changes in menstrual cycles
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two new studies link COVID-19 vaccines to temporary changes in menstrual cycles. It’s the latest research published on a symptom many women have voiced concerns about. The most recent study came out last week in the journal of BMJ Medicine. Researchers surveyed around 20,000 women...
Community Link: ’14th Annual B2B showcase’ event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by the director of certifications for the state of Indiana, Kesha Rich. Many business certifications are offered...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Carroll Stadium. Gates opened at 9 a.m. and the walk started at 10:45 a.m. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter, said, “All funds raised through Walk to...
Celebrating first annual National Hackney Day, recognizing brilliance, diversity of Hackney Pony Horse
October 3, 2022, marked the first annual National Hackney Day, a day to celebrate the uncommon Hackney Pony and Hackney Horse. To celebrate National Hackney Day, “Life.Style.Live!” welcomed Hackney enthusiast Dee Thomas to the show. Thomas is a member of the American Hackney Horse Society Foundation. Thomas explained...
Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary
GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business. Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
Volunteers make final push to register voters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting rights advocates say new voters tell them they’re signing up out of a sense of duty rather than a response to any one issue. On a cool evening at the end of September, Barbara Tully and Lindsay Bledsoe made the rounds at the Indyvolved event at Victory Field. They carried voter registration forms and cards with QR codes to take people to candidate information pages. Most of the people they talked to had already signed up.
Thanksgiving Day Turkey Burn 5k — what you need to know
The annual Turkey Burn is back, and it’s happening on Thanksgiving morning at Craig Park Amphitheater in Greenwood. Gather your family, friends and even arch rivals for this fun 5k and kids run/walk to celebrate community/family while helping to support the battle against kids hunger as funds raised go towards Southside Schools to assist Kids Lunches.
Kokomo police roll out new anonymous tip app
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
Day 2: Indy Jazz Fest celebrating legacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Jazz Fest is back and organizers are ready to celebrate arts and culture at Garfield Park. This year’s annual two-day outdoor festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct.1, and will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 2. Sunday’s headliners will include Robert Ghost-Note, Rebirth Brass Band, Butcher...
Shelbyville woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville pleaded guilty last month...
Domestic violence calls to IMPD decline year over year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of domestic violence calls to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has dropped year over year. On average, 14 people call for help from IMPD every day. On Sunday afternoon, members of IMPD’s special weapons and tactics team shot and killed Thomas Talley inside of a...
IMPD: SWAT responds to possible hostage situation in home on city’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A possible hostage situation with a barricaded subject caused the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT team to take action Sunday afternoon. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 500 block of South Holt road in Indianapolis. This situation remains under investigation. No further detail has...
