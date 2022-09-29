ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Panel: Most adults should get routine anxiety screenings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal task force recommends that adults under 65 be screened for anxiety disorders. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force guidance comes at a critical time as many people are dealing with mental health concerns. The task force says the COVID-19 pandemic set off a wide range of mental issues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

12th Annual Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit that feeds the United States is having their 12th Annual Million Meal Marathon. Nancy Hintz, founder of Million Meal Marathon joined News 8 Sunday to share information about this upcoming signature event happening Oct. 25. Volunteer opportunities are available to register here to pack...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: ’14th Annual B2B showcase’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by the director of certifications for the state of Indiana, Kesha Rich. Many business certifications are offered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is $1 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alzheimer’s Association Indiana Chapter hosted the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Carroll Stadium. Gates opened at 9 a.m. and the walk started at 10:45 a.m. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter, said, “All funds raised through Walk to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary

GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business. Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Volunteers make final push to register voters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting rights advocates say new voters tell them they’re signing up out of a sense of duty rather than a response to any one issue. On a cool evening at the end of September, Barbara Tully and Lindsay Bledsoe made the rounds at the Indyvolved event at Victory Field. They carried voter registration forms and cards with QR codes to take people to candidate information pages. Most of the people they talked to had already signed up.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Burn 5k — what you need to know

The annual Turkey Burn is back, and it’s happening on Thanksgiving morning at Craig Park Amphitheater in Greenwood. Gather your family, friends and even arch rivals for this fun 5k and kids run/walk to celebrate community/family while helping to support the battle against kids hunger as funds raised go towards Southside Schools to assist Kids Lunches.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo police roll out new anonymous tip app

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Day 2: Indy Jazz Fest celebrating legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Jazz Fest is back and organizers are ready to celebrate arts and culture at Garfield Park. This year’s annual two-day outdoor festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct.1, and will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 2. Sunday’s headliners will include Robert Ghost-Note, Rebirth Brass Band, Butcher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Shelbyville woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville pleaded guilty last month...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Domestic violence calls to IMPD decline year over year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of domestic violence calls to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has dropped year over year. On average, 14 people call for help from IMPD every day. On Sunday afternoon, members of IMPD’s special weapons and tactics team shot and killed Thomas Talley inside of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

