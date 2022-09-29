ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world. “We’re so excited to welcome back our international guests...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Balloon Fiesta Day 1: ‘It’s very special’

Denise Wiederkehr McDonald gets ready to launch early Friday from Coronado Center. She was a 15-year-old co-pilot to her father, Matt Wiederkehr, when they flew in the 1972 balloon rally that became the fiesta. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Thirteen hot air balloons launched early Friday morning from the south parking lot...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
ladailypost.com

Scenes From 2022 Fall Arts And Crafts Fair Saturday

The Los Alamos Arts Council 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Fair boasted new vendors and crowds of shoppers Saturday on the lawn behind Fuller Lodge. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. The Shrum Shop is ready for Halloween. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Holly Stults of Santa Fe displays her jewelry....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Balloons#Historic Buildings#Art#Living History#Rio Grande Arts#New Mexico Brewfest#El Rancho De Las
KRQE News 13

Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Welcome to the jungle

The University of New Mexico is partnering with the co-creator of Meow Wolf to design the next high-tech phase of the Innovate ABQ campus in downtown Albuquerque. UNM invited Vince Kadlubek and his consulting firm, Spatial Activations, were invited to design a space with the focus of attracting and supporting creative entrepreneurs interested in emerging high-tech industries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Atlas Obscura

Telephone Pioneer Museum of New Mexico

The Telephone Pioneer Museum of New Mexico is an entirely volunteer-run operation with a huge amount of history and equipment from the very early days of the telephone. The museum is housed in an actual telephone building in downtown Albuquerque. Visitors old enough to remember rotary dial phones will be amazed at the variety on display inside.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Alex Zannes joins Colliers New Mexico-El Paso

Alex Zannes has joined the Albuquerque office of Colliers New Mexico-El Paso as an associate broker. He recently returned to New Mexico after serving in a variety of roles over seven years in Honolulu, Hawaii. Zannes will be joining a team of market leaders and professionals with decades of experience...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Riding in the Smokey Bear balloon, floating west over Rio Rancho

The crew works to inflate the Smokey Bear balloon, which lifted off with two other hot-air balloons, at Joe Harris Elementary Friday morning. (Herron photo) I’m up at “zero-dark-30,” on a Friday that won’t end until after a football game at Cleveland High, for a cool adventure: a ride on a hot-air balloon.And, mind you, not just any hot-air balloon; this one is the iconic Smokey Bear balloon, long a favorite of balloonatics everywhere, and that’s where it flies.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warm with isolated showers this evening

Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Moriarty is still seeing lighter showers. Theses will push across northeast NM this evening before fizzling out later. Isolated storms also developed over the higher terrain in west central New Mexico. None of these showers are particularly heavy, but they’re kicking up wind speeds this evening once again. Some balloons may be affected tonight. Our skies turn mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows seasonably chilly. You’ll need the jackets and hot beverage for balloon fiesta Sunday morning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hotel prices in New Mexico have skyrocketed with Albuquerque's 50th International Balloon Fiesta underway. Damen Kompanowski, the president of Greater Albuquerque's Hotel & Lodging Association, said the spike in prices are expected this time of year. “We definitely see some spikes in our rates during this...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy