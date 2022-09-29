Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings
Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace. Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building...
Click10.com
Police: Miami-Dade police officer fires gun in air following argument with wife
SUNRISE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Sunrise, authorities confirmed. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public. According to...
Lauderhill double shooting sends man, woman to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - A late-night double shooting in Lauderhill sent two people to the hospital. Police said that just after 11 p.m. officers were sent to 1851 NW 47th Avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man and woman has been shot. Both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the man and woman were standing outside of a home when two people came up and started shooting at them. Dressed in black and wearing hoodies, they then took off after the shots were fired. Police say shots were fired in the 2200 block of NW 59th Terrace earlier in the evening, but they don't think the shootings were related. No one was injured in the earlier shooting.
Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Man, woman shot outside home in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a home was shot up overnight. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as bullet holes could be seen in two windows...
Parkland Crime Update: Louis Vuitton Items Stolen in Car Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 26, 2022. On 09/23/22, a victim returned to her vehicle and discovered her driver’s side rear passenger side window smashed in. She alleged the missing items were her light brown colored purse which had been located on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. The purse contained her Louis Vuitton wallet, FL driver’s license, US and Haitian passport, 1 debit card, 5 credit cards, gold rosary with jade stone, and 2 designer sunglasses (Ray Ban & Louis Vuitton), a total loss of $4,280.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale officer caught on camera making rough arrest in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Video shows a confrontation between a police officer and a man outside an apartment complex. The confrontation led to a tough takedown, even though the officer was out of his jurisdiction. Patrick McBride was tackled by a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer in Lauderhill. It happened late...
Click10.com
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man for DUI following fiery crash in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County have made an arrest following a fiery traffic crash that happened Saturday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a crash near the 1100 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
WSVN-TV
Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Man Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Girl in Lauderdale Lakes
Reports of the possible kidnapping of a juvenile girl in Lauderdale Lakes resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious incident around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of N. State Road 7.
NBC Miami
Parents Sought After 5-Year-Old Dropped Off at Broward School He Doesn't Attend
Deputies were trying to find the parents of a 5-year-old child after he was dropped off at a Broward school he doesn't attend Monday. The child was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary school in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. School administrators said the child doesn't appear to...
NBC Miami
‘Really Nasty and Sad to See': Parkland School Shooter Interviews Played as Sentencing Resumes
There were more tears in the courtroom Monday as videos of the Parkland school shooter were played, including cold-hearted declarations of his intentions and his thoughts about the massacre years afterward. “Today is the day. The day that it all begins. The day my massacre begins,” Nikolas Cruz is heard...
cw34.com
BSO: Detectives solve murder case a decade later after new information was revealed
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A decade after a man was found murdered in his home, detectives say they finally found the killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said back on Aug. 30, 2010, deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident at 1386 N.E. 34th Street in Oakland Park. By the time they arrived they found 31-year-old Alfred Murray lying face down with a gunshot wound. His car and other items were taken from his home. Detectives conducted multiple interviews and gathered evidence at the murder scene but were unable to identify a clear suspect.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Detectives solve 12-year murder case
More than ten years after a man was found murdered in his home, forensic evidence, witness interviews and persistent detective work, led Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators to the killer. According to the official police report on August 30, 2010, BSO deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Gunman stays in touch with Sandy Hook victim's mother
FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Monday for what's expected to be the final stretch in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the...
calleochonews.com
Man arrested for a voyeurism act at Walmart
The man was arrested for voyeurism after he was caught on camera placing his phone underneath the victim’s dress. After a man was captured on camera in a voyeurism act at the North Lauderdale Walmart, authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office started looking for the offender. Fortunately, the...
Comments / 3