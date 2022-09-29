ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

ABC4

POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles. Two patients were reportedly […]
HOOPER, UT
City
South Salt Lake, UT
South Salt Lake, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
ABC4

WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was reportedly struck by an SUV in Ogden Friday night. Ogden Police say a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Wall Ave. when the boy was struck in the lane of travel. Lt. Michael Rounkles, Ogden Police, says the 12-year-old “walked out into traffic.” Police say the juvenile […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Man who killed mother seeks conditional release

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
ksl.com

South Salt Lake man accused of stabbing his grandma in the neck

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who police say held a butcher knife to his grandmother's throat and injured her before stabbing himself has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Taylor Nathan Merrell, 30, was arrested Thursday for investigation of intentional aggravated abuse of...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

