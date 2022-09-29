Read full article on original website
POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash
HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles. Two patients were reportedly […]
Gephardt Daily
Summit County man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife after she thanked, complimented floor contractors
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man was arrested by sheriff’s officials Saturday after an alleged domestic violence assault and threat to kill his wife. The victim told officers of the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office the assault occurred when the couple and...
Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport
WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A Weber County man was charged today after being arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 29, accused of intending to sell roughly 4,100 pills of fentanyl and 378 doses of heroin. David Ellis, 39, was flying from Phoenix, Arizona to the Salt Lake Airport. Officers from […]
KSLTV
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood are shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
Gephardt Daily
Springville Police say man jailed after surveillance video showed him striking another customer in face with bat
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Thursday after a Springville police say he argued with another customer in a business, then used a bat to strike the victim in the face. Police responded Thursday afternoon to 1460 N. 1750 West, which is the...
KSLTV
Fugitive charged with 2015 killing of West Valley woman arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man who was charged with murder in the killing of a West Valley woman in 2015 has been arrested after seven years on the run. Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. The Salt...
Gephardt Daily
SLCo D.A. Sim Gill clears officers from 2 police agencies in officer-involved critical injury cases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has ruled on two alleged cases of Officer Involved Critical Incidents, and determined no charges will be filed against officers in either case. Both cases involved deaths that followed police pursuits....
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County DA says police chase that ended in a fatal crash was not an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s Office announced that an incident involving two North Salt Lake Police officers did not meet the criteria for an officer-involved critical incident, an OICI. The incident in question was under review after a person died following a police chase.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
Teen arrested in Salt Lake City shooting death of 17-year-old
A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month.
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 16-year-old faces homicide charges in Salt Lake City shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, SEPT. 30, 2022 — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the Friday, Sept. 10, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. Galicia-Rodriguez was mortally wounded just before 1 a.m. after being shot inside a car near...
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
ksl.com
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was reportedly struck by an SUV in Ogden Friday night. Ogden Police say a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Wall Ave. when the boy was struck in the lane of travel. Lt. Michael Rounkles, Ogden Police, says the 12-year-old “walked out into traffic.” Police say the juvenile […]
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
Man who killed mother seeks conditional release
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
ksl.com
South Salt Lake man accused of stabbing his grandma in the neck
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who police say held a butcher knife to his grandmother's throat and injured her before stabbing himself has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Taylor Nathan Merrell, 30, was arrested Thursday for investigation of intentional aggravated abuse of...
