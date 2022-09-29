Read full article on original website
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
Protesters on both sides gather for Life Chain Day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All around the nation, people are gathering for Life Chain Day, a day where anti-abortion advocates come together to prayerfully stand for life. In Lycoming County, supporters from both sides came out to peacefully protest the decades’ long controversy surrounding abortion. Each year, communities throughout the country come out on […]
Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District
“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
The collaborative art scene of NEPA spotlights The Artist Sachiko
PA Live (WBRE) — See The Artist Sachiko’s collection, and Ethan Greene’s documentary, at The Little Wild Refillery in downtown Scranton on Friday, October 7th. Learn more here.
Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not the footwear you’d expect to wear in a foot race, but high heels were all the fashion for a popular breast cancer fundraiser. Paint Pittston Pink held its annual “Gentlemen’s Dash” on Saturday in Center City Pittston. The fundraiser carries on a tradition that began in 2014. University […]
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Plains Township Ole Time Charley's Shooting
Snead visits Health Center to tout Wolf’s Medicaid …. Dress for Success Fundraiser with diamond as prize. A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz. Real ID, when and why do you need it? Do you need …. Use This Day of Caring Package. Conyngham Painted Fence...
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missing Luzerne County woman found
SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
‘Heavily Involved’ fire leaves one dead in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Officials have identified the victim of Saturday night’s fire in Scranton as 64-year-old Gerard McGuire. First responders were called to a fire in the 1500 block of West Gibson Avenue Saturday night around 8:20 pm. When crews arrived, they were met with a “heavily involved” structure fire with reports of one […]
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)
Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
Pottsville Police Find Parents of Boy Wandering City Streets in Middle of the Night
Pottsville parents are facing child endangerment charges after their son was found wandering the streets of the city early Wednesday morning. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Wednesday, September 26th, 2022 around 1:30am, a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of West Race Street wearing only a diaper, with his hands, feet and face covered in dirt.
Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport. Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering...
