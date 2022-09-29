ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several CTA train lines experiencing delays after fire department activity near Adams-Wabash station

Several CTA train lines are experiencing delays due to fire department activity in the Loop Wednesday.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.

Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink lines are experiencing significant delays, transit officials said.

The delays are due to CFD activity near the Adams/Wabash station, according to a CTA tweet, but it was not specified what the incident was.

Service is resuming, but officials recommend allowing extra time.

No other information has been released at this time.

