Midland County, TX

Midlander charged with assaulting, threatening to kill wife

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after he was accused of assaulting and then threatening to kill a family member who wanted to call 911 for help. Sedrac Garcia, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Assault/ Family Violence, and Obstruction or Retaliation.

According to court records, on September 27, a deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the County to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, the deputy met with a woman who said she and Garcia had gotten into a verbal argument about their evening plans. The woman stated during the argument, she began to gather her things in order to leave the home- that is when she said Garcia grabbed her by the hair and forced her outside.

The victim said she and another person who witnessed the incident began walking away from the home. Then, the woman said that Garcia got into his vehicle and sped toward them- to the point that they had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over. According to the victim, Garcia then exited his vehicle, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, and began punching her. Garcia then reportedly told both women if they called the police for help, he would kill them.

The MCSO deputy then spoke with Garcia who admitted to arguing with his spouse but denied that the situation had become physical. He stated the victim left the home of her own “free will” and that he never placed his hands on her until he tried to force her back into the truck. He stated the victim threw herself to the ground and that he then left in his truck because there were too many witnesses pulling over. Garcia reportedly told the deputy to arrest him if he needed to and that he would just “fight it out in court”.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.

ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused in mall parking lot shooting identified

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly shot another teen outside Music City Mall late last month. John Elijah Sanchez, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon as well as Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The investigation began on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MISD police investigate school bus threat, no weapon found

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said police were called to investigate a threat on a school bus early Monday morning.  According to a statement, around 8:30 a.m. on October 3, a Midland High School student made a threat regarding a weapon while on the bus. MISD police were immediately dispatched to intercept the bus and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for pawn shop theft suspects

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  According to a social media post, on September 6, the man and woman pictured below entered Cash America Pawn on West County Road and stole a Dewalt radio valued at $325.00.  If […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
MIDLAND, TX
