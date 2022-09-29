Read full article on original website
Related
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Team Up With the X-Men Now That Hugh Jackman Is Bringing Wolverine to the MCU
Hugh Jackman’s surprise return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” is one of the biggest film stories of the week, but Marvel stalwart Elizabeth Olsen is only just finding out about it. The Scarlet Witch got the news about about Jackman’s return broken to her ‘On the Carpet,’ powered by DIRECTV at Variety’s Power of Women, and she expressed shock over the revelation.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of
As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Showcase the Movie's Stunning Aesthetic
It’s a great day for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans. As the movie’s premiere in November inches closer and closer, Marvel Studios decided to unveil the upcoming blockbuster’s most revealing trailer yet earlier today, and now stills are following up for us to get us even more hyped up to what is certain to be one of the year’s biggest movies. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to chronicle what happens to Wakanda after the death of its king, T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).
wegotthiscovered.com
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim
Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
Collider
Ironheart Takes Flight in the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer
Fans are not very far from entering the kingdom of Wakanda once again as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is inching closer to its release. As the promotion ramps up, we are getting a glimpse of some new heroes along with the old ones. A new trailer revealed by Marvel Studio gives us an in-depth look at the anti-hero Namor, the Submariner as well as Riri Williams aka the Iron Heart.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' 4DX Poster Teases the Next Hero of Wakanda
It has been a great year to be a Marvel fan. So far we've gotten experimental genre pieces like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and wonderful coming-of-age stories like Ms. Marvel. However, arguably the most anticipated film in Marvel’s arsenal is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel just received its second action pack trailer and now Wakanda Forever’s new 4DX poster teases who’s next in line to inherit the Black Panther mantle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Andor' Is Breaking Away From Star Wars' Skywalker Emphasis, and That's a Good Thing
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1-4 of Andor.Disney+'s Andor is just four episodes in, and it has already distinguished itself within the Star Wars universe. The show is not afraid to include adult themes, conflicts, and action sequences. Episode 3 even debuted Star Wars' first use of an Earthly swear word. Perhaps one of the most notable ways that Andor has set itself apart so far is in its use of mostly original characters. Other than the titular Cassian Andor from Rogue One, the introduction of Mon Mothma, and a brief mention of Saw Gerrera, the cast is made up of fresh faces. Even among the familiar figures, though, none of them are necessarily major characters in the grand scheme of Star Wars—none of them are Jedi, none of them are Sith, and none of them have the last name Skywalker.
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
Family Member Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against ‘Dahmer’ Netflix Series, Says Family Was Never Notified
See how Twitter's reacting to the new series.
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
ComicBook
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the secondTV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, which ran in 1998 and 1999. There were also four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
Collider
‘Andor’: How the Empire Maintains Its Reign of Terror by Employing the Divide & Rule Policy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor. Not unlike most totalitarian governments, the Empire of the Star Wars universe, in the advent of its rise to power, promised to bring peace and order to the galaxy. As a fascist dictatorship, however, it oversaw a period of ruthless expansion and cruel military directives, maintaining its reign of terror primarily by instilling fear in the hearts of the people.
Collider
‘The Batman’: Barry Keoghan Originally Auditioned for The Riddler
Playing The Joker on screen is hardly an enviable position to be in. Virtually every actor who’s played the iconic Batman villain has gone down in history books, for one reason or another. And while it might be too early to tell where Barry Keoghan ranks on the list — the Irish actor made a quick cameo as the Clown Prince of Crime in this year’s The Batman — he’s confident about his take on the character, which has a connection to his own troubled childhood. In a new profile on GQ, Keoghan revealed that he’d originally auditioned to play The Riddler, but after months of radio-silence, was later told that they wanted him for another role altogether. The Riddler gig ultimately went to Paul Dano.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Comments / 0