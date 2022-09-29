Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
theadvocate.com
3 Washington Parish inmates accused of assaulting another inmate, sheriff's office says
Three Washington Parish Jail inmates were arrested Monday for assaulting another inmate, the local sheriff's office said. Investigators said Elisha Brown, 20, of Hammond, initiated an unprovoked assault against another inmate and was soon joined by Travon D. Washington, 21, of Amite, and Aaron Little Jr., of Bogalusa. Brown and...
Reckless driving stop leads to discovery of drugs and an outstanding warrant in Washington Parish
A man is behind bars after Washington Parish detectives say what started out as a stop for reckless driving led to an arrest and a list of other charges.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding stolen Pit Bull
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the publics assistance in locating a stolen Pit Bull. Chief Jimmy Travis reports the theft of a Pit Bull, who answers to the name of “Chase”, was last seen at her home on Jerome Drive in Hammond, La around 8:00 PM on September 23, 2022. Upon waking up the next morning, the owner noticed “Chase” to be missing. Chase is described as grey in color with blue eyes, and is valued at $3,500.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide. On October 1, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the area of Eat 21st Street in Reserve in response to a homicide. The victim was reportedly shot numerous times and died at the scene.
L'Observateur
TPSO:Three Arrested after Shooting at Deputies and Wounding K9
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52 year old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21 year old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
“Come back tomorrow” — Tangipahoa Parish shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to 'blow the school up'
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area teenaged boy was arrested on a menacing charge Monday morning after he admitted to telling a classmate he planned to "blow up" his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. This comes as deputies were already investigating a rumor about someone threatening...
NOLA.com
He stabbed and assaulted nine people around the French Quarter, police say. Now he's headed to court.
A man accused of stabbing, threatening and assaulting at least nine people last month in the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods will be held without bond pending a Gwen's Law hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records. Police booked Jamal Peters, 34, into the Orleans Justice Center last week...
23-Year-Old Naema Johns Killed In A Car Crash In St. Tammany Parish (Mandeville, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a Saturday morning car crash that claimed a life. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, was identified as the victim who died in the crash. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
NOLA.com
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NOLA.com
Metairie murder was 'tit-for-tat' retaliation for fatal shooting 40 minutes earlier: JPSO
Within 40 minutes of Justin Tumblin's shooting death in Metairie on July 23, authorities say friends of his climbed into a car and made their way to a rival neighborhood where they shot and killed Terrance Kimball in retaliation. While Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have not yet made any...
an17.com
Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin, meth
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Thursday, September 22, 2022 Jason Leon Griffin, 41, of Slidell, was sentenced by District Judge Alan A. Zaunbrecher to forty (40) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and twenty (20) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, with the sentences to run concurrent with each other. The defendant had been found guilty of both charges by a 12-person jury on June 26, 2022. The Defendant has two prior convictions for distributing drugs and a prior conviction for possession of contraband in a state correctional institution. The defendant also has a pending case in the 22nd JDC for conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse.
NOLA.com
Child injured in shooting off Claiborne Avenue; NOPD investigating
A child was injured in a shooting off Claiborne Avenue on Sunday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Update: Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots himself, NOPD says. Officers were called to the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street shortly before 4 p.m., according to police, who alerted the media at 6:15 p.m.
NOLA.com
73-year-old man killed in shooting on Interstate 10, New Orleans coroner says
A man killed in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Friday has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as William Manns, 73. Manns is the sixth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police around...
NOLA.com
Driver booked with sideswiping police cruiser on I-59, police say
A man was arrested Saturday on a charge of sideswiping a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office marked patrol car at the scene of a fatal traffic crash on Interstate 59. The Sheriff's Office said Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Mississippi, turned himself in and was booked with hit-and-run driving. Lozier admitted to driving the pickup truck that struck a Sheriff's Office cruiser and fled Wednesday night, while deputies were helping Louisiana State Police at the fatality site.
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
Comments / 1