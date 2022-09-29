ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune Item

Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile

A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
PICAYUNE, MS
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding stolen Pit Bull

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the publics assistance in locating a stolen Pit Bull. Chief Jimmy Travis reports the theft of a Pit Bull, who answers to the name of “Chase”, was last seen at her home on Jerome Drive in Hammond, La around 8:00 PM on September 23, 2022. Upon waking up the next morning, the owner noticed “Chase” to be missing. Chase is described as grey in color with blue eyes, and is valued at $3,500.
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO:Three Arrested after Shooting at Deputies and Wounding K9

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52 year old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21 year old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin, meth

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Thursday, September 22, 2022 Jason Leon Griffin, 41, of Slidell, was sentenced by District Judge Alan A. Zaunbrecher to forty (40) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and twenty (20) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, with the sentences to run concurrent with each other. The defendant had been found guilty of both charges by a 12-person jury on June 26, 2022. The Defendant has two prior convictions for distributing drugs and a prior conviction for possession of contraband in a state correctional institution. The defendant also has a pending case in the 22nd JDC for conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Child injured in shooting off Claiborne Avenue; NOPD investigating

A child was injured in a shooting off Claiborne Avenue on Sunday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Update: Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots himself, NOPD says. Officers were called to the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street shortly before 4 p.m., according to police, who alerted the media at 6:15 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Driver booked with sideswiping police cruiser on I-59, police say

A man was arrested Saturday on a charge of sideswiping a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office marked patrol car at the scene of a fatal traffic crash on Interstate 59. The Sheriff's Office said Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Mississippi, turned himself in and was booked with hit-and-run driving. Lozier admitted to driving the pickup truck that struck a Sheriff's Office cruiser and fled Wednesday night, while deputies were helping Louisiana State Police at the fatality site.
CARRIERE, MS

