District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Thursday, September 22, 2022 Jason Leon Griffin, 41, of Slidell, was sentenced by District Judge Alan A. Zaunbrecher to forty (40) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and twenty (20) years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, with the sentences to run concurrent with each other. The defendant had been found guilty of both charges by a 12-person jury on June 26, 2022. The Defendant has two prior convictions for distributing drugs and a prior conviction for possession of contraband in a state correctional institution. The defendant also has a pending case in the 22nd JDC for conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO