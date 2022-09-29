MENOMONIE, Wis. -- The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says three men led officers on a chase early Thursday morning after they allegedly robbed two businesses off I-94.Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the Red Cedar Plaza in Menomonie at approximately 1:23 a.m.Sheriff's deputies began checking the area for possible suspect vehicles when they received another call at 2:20 a.m. that a business in Eau Claire had been burglarized.Police received a description of the suspect vehicle and, minutes later, located it traveling westbound on I-94 near the Township of Elk Mound. Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle at 2:26 a.m., but the suspects did not pull over, reaching speeds over 100 mph. The car was stopped by tire deflation devices, crashing into a ditch near exit 41.The suspects allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle. K9 teams responded to the scene and were able to help find two of the suspects in a heavily wooded area north of I-94.The two men from Missouri were taken into custody by police. Police say they are still looking for the third suspect.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO