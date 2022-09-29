Read full article on original website
KIMT
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
KIMT
Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Freeborn County burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
fox9.com
Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.
Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle
OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office puts out urgent call for deputies
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an urgent call for deputies as they are trying to fill more empty positions than ever before. Deputies in the office say the profession is a rewarding one. “You have to be in it for the love of it,” said Deputy...
Sheriff: Burglary suspects reached speeds over 100 mph during chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says three men led officers on a chase early Thursday morning after they allegedly robbed two businesses off I-94.Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the Red Cedar Plaza in Menomonie at approximately 1:23 a.m.Sheriff's deputies began checking the area for possible suspect vehicles when they received another call at 2:20 a.m. that a business in Eau Claire had been burglarized.Police received a description of the suspect vehicle and, minutes later, located it traveling westbound on I-94 near the Township of Elk Mound. Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle at 2:26 a.m., but the suspects did not pull over, reaching speeds over 100 mph. The car was stopped by tire deflation devices, crashing into a ditch near exit 41.The suspects allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle. K9 teams responded to the scene and were able to help find two of the suspects in a heavily wooded area north of I-94.The two men from Missouri were taken into custody by police. Police say they are still looking for the third suspect.
Shelby, La Crosse fire crews quickly put out fire in mobile home
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Shelby and La Crosse Fire crews quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home Friday afternoon. According to the Shelby Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a window when they got to the scene at La Crosse Mobile Home Park. They went inside the home and put out the fire within 12...
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
KIMT
Downtown Rochester DoubleTree closes Monday, will be turned into dorms
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will be closing its doors on Monday. The hotel is slated to be redeveloped into dorms for University of Minnesota - Rochester. Owner Andy Chafoulias said, “There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision. I...
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Authorities identify man killed in fatal crash near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old La Crosse man who died in a car crash September 11. In a release Thursday, the Wisconsin DOT indicated that Kee Yang sustained fatal injuries after he steered toward the median and his car collided with cable barriers on US 53, flipping the vehicle and ejecting Yang.
KIMT
Rochester man arrested at bar for gun threats
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man walking around with a pistol and threatening people resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man. Law enforcement was called at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Northstar Bar and located a man who was passed out in a vehicle.
KIMT
Creepy Doll Contest returns to History Center of Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Creepy Doll Contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County. This year's exhibit centers around the theme "Cult Cinema" by recognizing scary movies of the past. Museumgoers can play "Guess the Year" with old theater showtimes and take pictures with previous creepiest doll winners.
