Burned structure in Flint was recently the canvas for a visiting mural artist
A once well loved neighborhood social club on Saginaw Street and East McClellan Street burned down over the weekend. It is the latest in a string of vacant structure fires in Flint. The fire at the former club did not just take away the structure, but also the decades of...
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
Body found in burned Flint garage not identified
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have not identified the body of a man found after a garage fire in Flint on Sunday evening. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
Flint fire crews battle blaze at vacant commercial building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A vacant commercial building went up in flames, sending a huge cloud of dark smoke into the sky. Flint fire crews got the first call around 3:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene at 3101 North Saginaw Street, they discovered flames on the top floor. Soon after, the building was fully engulfed and unsafe to enter.
Heating your home will cost more with soaring natural gas prices
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The calendar has flipped to October. And that means cooler weather is on the way. Homeowners should brace for a costly winter as natural gas prices reach a record high. “Who knows if it's going to get worse. It could get way worse and cost...
Flint Fire Department finds body in detached garage
The Flint Fire Department found the body of an unidentified person after extinguishing flames in a detached garage on Lorado Avenue on Sunday. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
University of Michigan-Flint bans vaping and smokeless tobacco
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three University of Michigan campuses, including Flint, will go completely tobacco free in November. The university plans to institute a vaping and smokeless tobacco ban across the Flint, Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses on Nov. 17. The ban extends to all U of M buildings, grounds and university-owned vehicles.
Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
Bay City public safety director retiring after assault allegations
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety director announced his retirement amid an investigation into an alleged assault last month. A press release from Bay City Manager Dana Muscott says Michael Cecchini will retire after 16 years of service to the city. The city did not name an effective date for his retirement, but he has been on administrative leave since the incident.
Saginaw Children's Zoo welcomes bear sculptures made from nails
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two bear sculptures made out of a unique material made their way to the Saginaw Children's Zoo on Monday. Each is made out of 50,000 nails for most of their bodies, along with railroad spikes as the eyes and claws. The polar bear weighs in at 1,000 pounds while the brown bear weighs nearly 1,400 pounds.
Saginaw police body camera video sheds light on incident where trooper punched man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police body camera sheds new light on a traffic stop in March, where a Michigan State Trooper punched a handcuffed man. The state trooper has been charged with assault. But in a move that surprised police, the county prosecutor and civic groups, three other police...
Flint gets federal grant aimed at reducing gun violence
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is getting federal dollars to help reduce gun violence. The money comes at the same time that city leaders are boosting pay to attract more applicants to join the Flint Police Department. The department is struggling to recruit officers like many others across the country.
Goodrich soccer wins Flint Metro League Championship, 1-0 v. Fenton
FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich only needed one goal to take down Fenton, 1-0, and win the Flint Metro League championship. "Amazing, we've been up there every single year and we finally got to take it," said senior Caeden Rossell, he scored the Martians only goal tonight. Goodrich relied heavily...
Saginaw County Health Department offers drug ingestion supplies at no charge
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is offering drug ingestion supplies and Narcan at no charge beginning Tuesday. The department is opening Room 202 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday to provide drug users with syringes and supplies for injecting, smoking or snorting drugs. There also will be wound care supplies, hygiene kits, Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
Fired sheriff's deputy charged with attempting to solicit a minor
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fired Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy was arraigned on a felony charge for attempting to solicit a person he believed was a 15-year- old girl for sexual purposes. 33-year-old Jared Frederick Salisbury is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes,...
