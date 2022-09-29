Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ
This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
My trip to Atlantic City, NJ was totally worth it — even with bad weather and no gambling!
My wife and I spent the weekend in Atlantic City to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. Neither of us is a gambler, so we went for the hotel experience and the boardwalk. The nasty weather put the kibosh on the boardwalk (thanks Ian), so went we mainly spent the trip visiting hotels.
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
atlanticcityweekly.com
A night at Josie Kelly’s Public House ...
Now that summer is over and the cold weather is starting to creep up, gone are the days for outside bars and beach drinking. But of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fun elsewhere. Looking for an indoor spot that still offers a great night out?...
Overreaction? Stone Harbor, NJ, Cancels Classic Car Show Citing Deadly Wildwood H2oi Rally
The fallout continues following the deadly H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month. Monday afternoon, officials with the Borough of Stone Harbor "made the difficult decision" to cancel a classic and vintage car show that was scheduled in their town for this Saturday. The decision has been made out of...
Iconic Ocean City, NJ pastry shop closing after 98 years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Chris From Ocean City Wins Second Night on ‘Jeopardy!’ [VIDEO]
Cris Pannullo from Ocean City continued his strong play and easily won his second night on Jeopardy! on Monday. His competitors on the syndicated game show Monday evening were Jenny Millat, an artist & thrifter originally from Canton, Ohio, and J. Scott Gabrysiak, a paralegal from North Mankato, Minnesota. After...
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch. Terrain, a popular restaurant chain known for their cafe-garden center hybrid, is opening three latest location in...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
SEEN HIM? Endangered Adult Reported Missing In South Jersey
A 63-year-old man has gone missing in South Jersey. Duane Myers is from the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, police said. He last spoke with a family member on Thursday, Sept. 29. He is described as being 5'-4" tall and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, long brown hair in...
fox29.com
Remnants of Ian bring relentless rain, wind and flood streets at the Jersey shore
EGG HARBOR TWP. N.J. - The relentless rain and wind made for a messy day down at the shore. Some areas are still dealing with flooding, as others have improved, but it’s still miserable. Maureen Dunbar wasn’t getting very far Sunday. She gave FOX 29 reporter Kelly Rule and...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
N.J. fine craft festival draws large crowds despite rainy weekend
The Festival of Fine Craft at WheatonArts in Millville drew large crowds Saturday despite the dreary weather. Approximately 150 artists are exhibiting and selling their handcrafted works of art, ranging from paintings, wood sculptures, ceramics, and jewelry and other wearables at the fest, which runs through Sunday afternoon. The ever-popular...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
