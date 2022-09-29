ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

A night at Josie Kelly’s Public House ...

Now that summer is over and the cold weather is starting to creep up, gone are the days for outside bars and beach drinking. But of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fun elsewhere. Looking for an indoor spot that still offers a great night out?...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic Ocean City, NJ pastry shop closing after 98 years

It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
OCEAN CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. fine craft festival draws large crowds despite rainy weekend

The Festival of Fine Craft at WheatonArts in Millville drew large crowds Saturday despite the dreary weather. Approximately 150 artists are exhibiting and selling their handcrafted works of art, ranging from paintings, wood sculptures, ceramics, and jewelry and other wearables at the fest, which runs through Sunday afternoon. The ever-popular...
MILLVILLE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
