Elections

Video Reportedly Shows Michigan Rally-Goers 'Streaming Out' as Trump Speaks

Reports have emerged alleging that attendees were consistently leaving the venue over the course of Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president spoke in Warren, Michigan, to support several candidates that he has endorsed in the upcoming midterm elections. Most prominent among these candidates is Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the gubernatorial race.
Greene Says AOC 'Not That Bright,' Calls Herself a Southern Belle

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican called Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, "not that bright" during her speech at former President Donald Trump's Michigan rally on Saturday. "Democrats all worship the climate just like AOC and trust me, I work with her and she is not that...
Trump Is 'Cornered Animal' That Will 'Damage' the GOP: George Conway

Conservative lawyer George Conway called former President Donald Trump a "cornered animal" due to the seriousness of his ongoing legal battles. Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a former senior counselor to the ex-president, told Salon in an interview that was published on Monday that Trump's biggest legal challenge has resulted from potentially classified documents found by the FBI at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in August.
Key Moments From Donald Trump's Michigan Rally

Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night to bolster Republican candidates in the state. The former president began with a message of support for those affected by Hurricane Ian before quickly moving on to some of his often-mentioned issues, including repeating his baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.
Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
Trump Arrives for Michigan Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Michigan on Saturday night to support his endorsed candidates, who are down in the polls and as he continues facing mounting legal pressure. Trump is expected to speak at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center in...
