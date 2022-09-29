ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 36

SonOfLibertyVA
3d ago

Weird, I thought only a certain demographic were insecure about their identity and made themselves constant victims. I stand corrected.

Reply
17
Grumpy old fart.
4d ago

First of all pizza is not Italian. NY Italian immigrant maybe. And for last minute dinner ideas, would they prefer chicken nuggets? This is behold stupid, kick the prick to the curb and find a real man.

Reply(2)
14
Puppyluv
3d ago

They invite themselves over at the last minute and are insulted? Where is the boyfriend helping? Dump all of them. They are inconsiderate. Get out now because this will repeat.

Reply
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italians#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Pizza Dinner
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
Distractify

17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Christian street preacher, 41, who harassed a transgender woman calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' is given a community order and fined £715

A Christian preacher who harassed a transgender woman by repeatedly calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' has been sentenced to a community order and fined. David McConnell, 41, was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd in Leeds city centre when he made comments about 'adulterers, drunkards and homosexuals' in June last year.
RELIGION
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy