Philadelphia, PA

guest
3d ago

No. These kids need discipline. They took away corporal punishment a long time ago and that was the start of these kids thinking that they can (and do) get away with anything. Also these kids having kids with no visible means of support and lack of a role model for their kids, it just starts a cycle of hopelessness because these kids don’t know any better because they don’t see any better. Parents need to start to take back control of their household. Too many of these parents just want to be in the streets and that time is over once you decide to have a child. They need to learn the difference between selflessness and selfishness. Once you have a child then you need to become selfless…it’s not about YOU anymore it’s all about the child and that’s where the energy needs to be. If you can’t do that then don’t have kids…it’s not a novelty!

AP_001773.1f9c0325d8484fb48a5419da2b373c31.0028
3d ago

Yeah the article says they “keep getting arrested”Why??If the punishment was severe enough to begin with the first time they would not be repeating these crimes!Where are the parents??

Patriot 1st
3d ago

It always starts in the homes with generational welfare for all the baby mamas having kids they can't raise properly. They have no respect for anyone or anything. If they can't get it for free they take it. These so-called kids need to have consequences to their actions.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Hurt in Southwest Philly Shooting

A shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life Monday morning. Philadelphia police arrived to the rowhome on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, near Cobbs Creek Parkway, around 5:15 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman in her 40s shot in the back on the second-story hallway floor, police said.
CBS Philly

Fingerprints among evidence recovered from SUV in connection with Roxborough HS shooting: DA's Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting. Tuesday will mark one week since more than five dozen shots were fired at five teenagers leaving the Roxborough High football field, killing one.In the time since prosecutors and police say they have amassed significant DNA evidence.Sources say several persons of interest have been...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Arrested For Fatal Accident In Somerton

The wheels of justice turn slow. However, they still turn. Aleksandr Melnikov, 18, of the 9900 blockof Bustleton Avenue found that out late last week. He was arrested for a fatal accident at Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street that happened June 23, 2022. It was just before midnight when police said he was driving in a BMW south on Bustleton Ave. Police said he was speeding and he allegedly did not stop for a red light. His vehicle struck another car that was west on Rennard.
CBS Philly

Police: 42-year-old man killed in ambush situation in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before midnight on Marcella Street. Police found the 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on a porch outside of a house.They say two shooters approached the man and began shooting at him in front of the house.Police tell CBS3 the suspects shot into the house as well, but nobody else was injured. "This is clearly an ambush situation. We are currently trying to piece together what the motive is," Inspector D F Pace said. "It's unclear at this time. We do not have anyone in custody."Police say witnesses saw one suspect running from the scene wearing a red overcoat.They're now looking through surveillance video to find more clues that might help their investigation.
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Injured in Queen Village Shooting: Police

A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting early Saturday morning in Queen Village, authorities said. The teen was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on the 700 block of Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso around 2:14 a.m. Saturday after the shooting on the 500 block of the same street, police said.
