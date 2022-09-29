No. These kids need discipline. They took away corporal punishment a long time ago and that was the start of these kids thinking that they can (and do) get away with anything. Also these kids having kids with no visible means of support and lack of a role model for their kids, it just starts a cycle of hopelessness because these kids don’t know any better because they don’t see any better. Parents need to start to take back control of their household. Too many of these parents just want to be in the streets and that time is over once you decide to have a child. They need to learn the difference between selflessness and selfishness. Once you have a child then you need to become selfless…it’s not about YOU anymore it’s all about the child and that’s where the energy needs to be. If you can’t do that then don’t have kids…it’s not a novelty!
Yeah the article says they “keep getting arrested”Why??If the punishment was severe enough to begin with the first time they would not be repeating these crimes!Where are the parents??
It always starts in the homes with generational welfare for all the baby mamas having kids they can't raise properly. They have no respect for anyone or anything. If they can't get it for free they take it. These so-called kids need to have consequences to their actions.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
