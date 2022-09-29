Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
EXCLUSIVE: KuCoin Cooperating With South Korea To Freeze Bitcoin In Do Kwon Fiasco, Says CEO
Amid reports that the beleaguered founder of Terra blockchain Do Kwon moved 3,313 Bitcoin BTC/USD to two cryptocurrency exchanges outside South Korea just after an arrest warrant was issued against him, KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu on Monday said the crypto exchange was working to cooperate with the government and regulators “as things go on.”
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike On Fed Pivot Hopes: Apex Crypto Poised To Remain Stuck 'In Consolidation Pattern,' Says Analyst
Unexpected fall in ISM PMI leads to a surge in risk assets on Monday. Calls for a Fed pivot premature, says OANDA analyst. Bitcoin hashrate and correlation with gold surge despite the digital asset remaining in bear territory. Major coins were buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
EXCLUSIVE: Kucoin In Talks To Buyout Ailing Crypto Companies, Says CEO
Cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin is in talks to buy the assets of ailing companies with strong core technologies, that can contribute to the growth of the industry but are being hurt in the market downturn, the company’s CEO Johnny Lyu said on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Lyu...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Mark Cuban Envisions Some Of The Biggest Crypto Opportunities Ahead
Dallas Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban recently said that most of his investments are focused on and around cryptocurrencies. He said that 80% of the non- "Shark Tank"-related investments are focused on crypto. In a new interview, Cuban spoke about what he thinks would be the next big thing...
What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
How pound slump could spark £3bn film and TV investment boom
The UK’s film and TV production industry could receive an almost £3bn increase in investment by Hollywood studios and streaming companies annually by 2025, as the pound’s decline against the dollar in recent months makes Britain a bargain location for shooting big-budget movies and TV series. The...
Intuit Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline
Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
SATO’s RAIN RFID System Generates 50 Percent Time Savings and Traceability for PT. Sigma Cipta Utama
BEKASI REGENCY, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- SATO Group company PT. SATO Label Solutions (hereafter, SATO), together with local partner CV Dharmatech Indonesia, provided a RAIN RFID (1) tracking system for PT. Sigma Cipta Utama (hereafter, SCU) to streamline stocktaking and locating of documents stored in its warehouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005030/en/ Process improvements: Accurate, real-time traceability and worker productivity (Graphic: Business Wire)
BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: The 'Eyeball' Test — Are People Thinking Twice Before They Spend Money Now?
On today's (Oct. 3) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch speaks to Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment strategist at Strategic Wealth Partners about the Federal Reserve's role in the energy crisis and his prediction for the top three performing sectors heading into 2023. "In Ohio, where...
The Short List Of Dow Jones Stocks That Are Actually Up This Year: Hint — It's Very Short
The stock market has had a rough going for the first nine months of the year in 2022. All the major indexes are down year-to-date, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Here’s a look at the four stocks in the index that have posted positive gains in 2022. What...
