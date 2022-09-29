ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

How pound slump could spark £3bn film and TV investment boom

The UK’s film and TV production industry could receive an almost £3bn increase in investment by Hollywood studios and streaming companies annually by 2025, as the pound’s decline against the dollar in recent months makes Britain a bargain location for shooting big-budget movies and TV series. The...
TV SHOWS
Benzinga

Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline

Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

SATO’s RAIN RFID System Generates 50 Percent Time Savings and Traceability for PT. Sigma Cipta Utama

BEKASI REGENCY, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- SATO Group company PT. SATO Label Solutions (hereafter, SATO), together with local partner CV Dharmatech Indonesia, provided a RAIN RFID (1) tracking system for PT. Sigma Cipta Utama (hereafter, SCU) to streamline stocktaking and locating of documents stored in its warehouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005030/en/ Process improvements: Accurate, real-time traceability and worker productivity (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Benzinga

