More than $440 million allocated to water infrastructure projects in Oklahoma
Most of that water money has been set aside for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to distribute later. According to a press release from the state legislature, the OWRB will get $100 million to support the needs of smaller water systems and to restore high-needs dams. Tribal governments plan to match another $57 million and use those funds for water projects on tribal lands. And the state has set another $130.5 million for future water projects.
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
Less than two weeks to register to vote in November election
Oklahomans have just under two weeks left to register to vote in the November 8th General Election. The Oklahoma State Election Board said the deadline to vote or update voter registration is on Friday, October 14th. All applications must be received or at least postmarked by the deadline in order...
