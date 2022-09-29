ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $440 million allocated to water infrastructure projects in Oklahoma

Most of that water money has been set aside for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to distribute later. According to a press release from the state legislature, the OWRB will get $100 million to support the needs of smaller water systems and to restore high-needs dams. Tribal governments plan to match another $57 million and use those funds for water projects on tribal lands. And the state has set another $130.5 million for future water projects.
Less than two weeks to register to vote in November election

Oklahomans have just under two weeks left to register to vote in the November 8th General Election. The Oklahoma State Election Board said the deadline to vote or update voter registration is on Friday, October 14th. All applications must be received or at least postmarked by the deadline in order...
