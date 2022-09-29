Read full article on original website
Wely Environmental Center plans Sustainable Action through a Beloit Lens event
The Welty Environmental Center in Beloit hosts a free event called Sustainable Action through a Beloit Lens on October 23rd. Executive Director Brenda Plakans says it ties in with the “Real People, Real Climate, Real Change” exhibit that runs through November. Plakans says the day will begin at...
Common Sense Rock County hosts another civics academy
The nuts and bolts of how cities, towns, and villages operate are up for discussion at another round of the Rock County Citizens Academy. Common Sense Rock County Spokesperson Rich Gruber says this lineup features Linda Ross with the Town Board in Beloit, Janesville City Council President Paul Benson, Milton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deb Williamson and many others.
YWCA Rock County addresses child care program fee increases
A local non-profit focused on empowering women and eliminating racism is working to repair bridges with families that rely in it’s child care program. The YWCA Rock County’s new executive director is addressing concern from families over a drastic increase in before and after school care fees that was proposed over the summer.
WISCAP hosts listening session on homeless services in Beloit
The Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness will be conducting a listening session on homeless services on Tuesday, October 4th from 6pm-7:30pm at the Eclipse Center Gymnasium in Beloit, WI (27 Eclipse Center, Beloit, WI 53511). In coordination with Community Action, Inc of Rock and...
Road work begins in two parts of Janesville Monday
Two areas in Janesville where the roads have seen better days are getting some much-need attention. Assistant City Engineer Lisa Wolf says crews will be doing concrete repairs on Humes Road and Milton Avenue all month with at least one lane of traffic remaining open at all times. Wolf says...
JM4C celebrates a decade of youth substance abuse prevention
Ten years of partnering to help with youth substance abuse prevention is cause for celebration for the city of Janesville and Janesville Mobilizing for Change. J-M-4-C Director Jane Golberg says they received their first grant funding in 2012 and that money allows them to provide education, skills training and support to those impacted by drug use or their families.
10/3/22 Matt Lepay on the Firing of Paul Chryst Followed by New YWCA Executive Director Heidi Deininger
The voice of the Wisconsin Badgers Matt Lepay joins the show to discuss the firing of Paul Chryst. Heidi Deininger. new executive director of the YWCA Rock County follows.
One dead after traffic accident
Beloit police are investigating the weekend death of a child. Police say the four-year-old was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue about 9:40 a.m. Saturday. The child was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident. All parties are cooperating with the investigation.
Janesville schools show improved test scores
The results are in, and Janesville district students have improved their test scores from the previous year. School District Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says the results from the Wisconsin Forward Exam and the A-C-T show growth in all grade levels and all the subject matters. Gasper says the improvement...
Beloit reminds citizens of political sign guidelines
As political season gets into full swing, the City of Beloit is reminding residents what they can and can’t do with political signs this fall. According to a press release signs must be displayed on private property or with permission if not on ones own property, they can be no larger than 32 feet, and the sign must also be placed at least 10 feet back from property lines.
Suspect accused of selling cocaine laced with fentanyl bound over for trial
A 30-year-old Beloit man enters not guilty pleas on charges related to a search warrant the Rock County Sheriff’s Office executed in June. Deputy Garrett Whitehead testified at Tadereal Tavarres’ preliminary hearing Monday afternoon in Rock County Court. Whitehead said that Tavarres sold cocaine that turned out to...
