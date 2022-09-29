ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wflx.com

FDOT works to implement temporarily bridge over Pine Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida on Monday evening related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
CAPE CORAL, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Bay News 9

Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
NAPLES PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Hurricane Ian & Florida’s Windstorm Insurance Industry

With the insurance bill from Hurricane Ian expected to be in the billions of dollars, Jim focuses this week’s program on the health of homeowner insurance in Florida including the ability or inability of insurance companies to weather this storm. Jim talks to the CEO of Citizens, the state-run property insurance company, about that as well as the impact this will have on homeowners going forward. Guest: Barry Gilway, CEO, CITIZENS PROPERTY INS. CORP.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Gas tax holiday takes effect in Florida, lowering prices 13 cents

Drivers in Florida are finally getting some relief at the gas pump after enduring record prices this year. The state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect Saturday, suspending the state's 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October. Lawmakers passed the...
FLORIDA STATE
reef2rainforest.com

Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida

To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
SANIBEL, FL
wflx.com

Biden to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Puerto Rico, Florida

President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The White House said Saturday that Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to travel to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday. From there, they will travel to Florida sometime Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE

