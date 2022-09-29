With the insurance bill from Hurricane Ian expected to be in the billions of dollars, Jim focuses this week’s program on the health of homeowner insurance in Florida including the ability or inability of insurance companies to weather this storm. Jim talks to the CEO of Citizens, the state-run property insurance company, about that as well as the impact this will have on homeowners going forward. Guest: Barry Gilway, CEO, CITIZENS PROPERTY INS. CORP.

