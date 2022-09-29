Read full article on original website
West Palm Beach restaurant sends relief supplies after Hurricane Ian
Help is on the way as Southwest Florida continues to recover from the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
wflx.com
FDOT works to implement temporarily bridge over Pine Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida on Monday evening related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
cw34.com
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
Post Register
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
Bay News 9
Naples Park woman loses entire home to Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of residents are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated their community with high winds, hours of rain, and storm surge. One resident was forced to chain up their house in an attempt to preserve her belongings that remain in her home. The entire backside of Patrice...
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
MSNBC
Florida county warns of possible levee breach, could cause flooding for 70 homes
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has warned residents of a potential levee breach two days after Hurricane Ian struck the area. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports on how many people could be affected by the breach and if there are residents who have been reported missing so far. Oct. 1, 2022.
CBS News
Hurricane Ian & Florida’s Windstorm Insurance Industry
With the insurance bill from Hurricane Ian expected to be in the billions of dollars, Jim focuses this week’s program on the health of homeowner insurance in Florida including the ability or inability of insurance companies to weather this storm. Jim talks to the CEO of Citizens, the state-run property insurance company, about that as well as the impact this will have on homeowners going forward. Guest: Barry Gilway, CEO, CITIZENS PROPERTY INS. CORP.
wflx.com
Gas tax holiday takes effect in Florida, lowering prices 13 cents
Drivers in Florida are finally getting some relief at the gas pump after enduring record prices this year. The state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect Saturday, suspending the state's 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October. Lawmakers passed the...
reef2rainforest.com
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
wflx.com
Biden to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Puerto Rico, Florida
President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The White House said Saturday that Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to travel to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday. From there, they will travel to Florida sometime Wednesday.
10NEWS
Florida's gas tax suspension kicks off | Here's what you need to know
FLORIDA, USA — Florida's gas tax suspension officially began on Saturday and will run through the entire month of October. Drivers can expect to save more than 25 centers per gallon on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. As of the latest report from AAA, the state...
FPL gives updates on day 3 of Hurricane Ian efforts to restore power
Florida Power and Light had a press conference today on Facebook Live where they talked about the efforts they have gone through to get power back to Florida residents.
