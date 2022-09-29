ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Comments / 5

Pat Zimm
4d ago

There was a lawyer in the San Diego area that had MS, or something, and was confined to a wheelchair. He went around everywhere bringing lawsuits because bathrooms were not up to ADA standards. He even tried to get a bill passed by democrats that would force you to upgrade your home to ADA standards before you sold it. Even if the buyer was not an ADA recipient. He finally got busted test driving expensive sports cars with his wheelchair nowhere in sight.

Reply
13
ChilliE2021
4d ago

I'm disabled and illegally evicted. my front door cemented shut but can't pay for a lawyer to help me. yet these people find lawyers at 6.6 lawsuits a month.. no wonder people hate disabled people entering their establishment.. ruins it for the rest of us who actually need a respectable lawyer to help.. but these people abuse the system

Reply
7
Related
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
City
Tustin, CA
Napa County, CA
Government
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

New law allows Californians to seal arrests and convictions from their records

A new law signed on Thursday will allow Californians to seal old arrests and convictions from their official records in an effort to give them a fresh start. The bill, SB 731, was introduced by State Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) in March 2021 and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on […]
SFGate

Mock 'slave auction' prompts high school to forfeit football season

A California high school will forfeit the rest of its varsity football season after some players were captured on video appearing to act out a "slave auction" of their Black teammates. The Yuba City Unified School District first forfeited last Friday's game after administrators became aware of the video Thursday,...
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Plaintiffs#Serial#Lawsuits#Perjury#Ada
Times of San Diego

What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions

Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
SFGate

$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday. BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the...
NEVADA STATE
NBC San Diego

Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, California Lawsuit Claims

The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
KTLA

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Brothers Plead Guilty To Sellng Fentanyl In Tenderloin

A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty in a San Francisco federal court to charges they sold fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin District. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. David Ordonez, 20, pleaded guilty in the...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy