Roanoke, VA

Winery tweaks harvest schedule for Hurricane Ian

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s peak harvesting season at Beliveau Winery and the owner, Yvan Beliveau, says he’s thankful that rainfall from Hurricane Ian didn’t cause too much damage to this year’s crops. Most of the grape harvesting at Beliveau Farm was completed by the time...
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
Gas in Roanoke down 14.3 cents in a month, up 26.4 cents from a year ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet

After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
Pittsylvania County young farmer recognized for winter wheat disease research

BLACKSBURG—Grain farmers work hard to combat crop diseases, spending valuable time, money and other resources in those efforts. One Pittsylvania County young farmer’s innovative project has garnered Virginia wheat growers’ attention.  Megan Pollok, a junior in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is researching...
Hexed Haunted Attraction ready for 2022 season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hexed Haunted Attraction in Montgomery County is getting ready for it’s 11th year of scares and screams. The attraction will open for the first time this year on Oct. 7 after Hurricane Ian rained out the first weekend. Hexed Haunted Attraction says there’s...
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
911 lines down in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 911 phone line is down for Rockbridge Co. Monday. According to the county’s alerts, those with an emergency should contact 540-572-4424 or 540-572-4200.
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
Danville first responders on standby for hurricane Ian’s remnants

DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies as Hurricane Ian’s remnants make their into our area. Experts from the Danville Life Saving Crew recommend taking extra precautions to stay safe–emphasizing that the best thing to do to keep you and your family safe is to stay home. […]
Roanoke County house a total loss after fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Roanoke County early Monday. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. October 3 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. Crews found a one-story brick home with smoke and fire in the roof.
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf

McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
