WDBJ7.com
Winery tweaks harvest schedule for Hurricane Ian
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s peak harvesting season at Beliveau Winery and the owner, Yvan Beliveau, says he’s thankful that rainfall from Hurricane Ian didn’t cause too much damage to this year’s crops. Most of the grape harvesting at Beliveau Farm was completed by the time...
WDBJ7.com
Southside crews work to clear debris and restore power after hurricane Ian remnants
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Danville are continuing to restore power and clean up debris from the remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Ian caused many downed power lines and fallen trees over the weekend in the Southside area. The Danville Public Works crew...
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke down 14.3 cents in a month, up 26.4 cents from a year ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Danville waiving restrictions on collection of debris to help residents recover after storm
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Danville will have their volume restrictions for the collection of trees and other debris waived for two weeks to help with recovery following local effects from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, this applies to those who pay the full refuse fee. Those who...
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Pittsylvania County young farmer recognized for winter wheat disease research
BLACKSBURG—Grain farmers work hard to combat crop diseases, spending valuable time, money and other resources in those efforts. One Pittsylvania County young farmer’s innovative project has garnered Virginia wheat growers’ attention. Megan Pollok, a junior in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is researching...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County approves zoning overlay plans for I-81 and exit 150 intersection
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors approved a new zoning district for businesses and residents. The new zoning district is going to be three separate sub-districts. The first one is the area around the I-81 and exit 150 intersection, but the other sub-districts go back into the community away from the intersection.
WDBJ7.com
Hexed Haunted Attraction ready for 2022 season
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hexed Haunted Attraction in Montgomery County is getting ready for it’s 11th year of scares and screams. The attraction will open for the first time this year on Oct. 7 after Hurricane Ian rained out the first weekend. Hexed Haunted Attraction says there’s...
WSLS
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
WDBJ7.com
911 lines down in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 911 phone line is down for Rockbridge Co. Monday. According to the county’s alerts, those with an emergency should contact 540-572-4424 or 540-572-4200.
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
Danville first responders on standby for hurricane Ian’s remnants
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies as Hurricane Ian’s remnants make their into our area. Experts from the Danville Life Saving Crew recommend taking extra precautions to stay safe–emphasizing that the best thing to do to keep you and your family safe is to stay home. […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County house a total loss after fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Roanoke County early Monday. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. October 3 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. Crews found a one-story brick home with smoke and fire in the roof.
WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
WLTX.com
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
