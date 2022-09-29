ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 9

nonem
4d ago

I'd help another dog out they make adoption impossible. please drop off canned dog and cat food help them out everything living matters

Reply(1)
3
Rachel Wiseman
4d ago

Does anyone wonder why?? The vaccinated are dying and everyone else can't afford to feed themselves!! Stop voting for liberal socialists!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lost child reunited with family

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Clover the puppy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 30 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Clover! She is a tiny four-month-old girl puppy currently housed in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Milwaukee County, WI
Pets & Animals
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman with autisim missing, needs medication

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman. Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheHorse.com

30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Economy#Foster Parents#Kennel#Pet Lover#Sos#Friends Of Madacc
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hurricane Ian relief: How you can help

MILWAUKEE - The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is heartbreaking. FOX6 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to offer some comfort and relief to those coping with the aftermath of this devastating storm. Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Top pop culture costumes for Halloween 2022

MILWAUKEE - Not sure what your costume will be for Halloween this year? Whether you're going dressing up with your family, a group or going solo, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz has you covered with these top pop culture costumes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Get in, let's go have fun,' woman said before driving drunk with 3 children in SUV, authorities say

UNION GROVE — "Get in, let's go have fun," a woman reportedly said before she was accused of driving on a walking path with three children in the car while drunk. Denise F. Naeve, 53, of the 4900 block of Schoen Road, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle (as a first offense).
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Kill Move Paradise:' Race relations, death approached on stage

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre is talking about race relations, death and the afterlife in their new show, "Kill Move Paradise." "This play is full of joy but is about the trauma of being a Black male under the oppression of a lot of things but death by brutality, police force or vigilantism," said Marti Gobel, the director of "Kill Move Paradise." "I'm always interested in language and believe truly in the power of storytelling to move and shift people."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Kosciuszko Park shooting, 1 hurt

MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Milwaukee's Kosciuszko Park Monday night, Oct. 3. Sheriff's officials said the victim, a male, was shot twice near the basketball courts at the park near 5th and Lincoln shortly before 9 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

How do we get through this?

WAUKESHA — On Friday afternoon downtown Waukesha was a scene of peace and quiet. People grabbed coffee to go, perused items in stores or went for a casual stroll in the heart of the city. Slightly worn Waukesha Strong signs hung in some business windows. The scene was nothing...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy