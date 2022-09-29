ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach emergency managers prepare for severe weather from Hurricane Ian

By Danielle Saitta
 4 days ago
Over the last few days, emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Hurricane Ian closely. Forecasts indicate that coastal Virginia will see some of that severe weather.

Danielle Progen the Emergency Management Coordinator for Virginia Beach said on Thursday afternoon that for now, it's a waiting game.

With so much destruction being shown from Hurricane Ian, some people might find it hard to look away from the screen.

Experts with emergency management say they're watching it closely, but at this point don't expect the weather to be as extreme here. However, that doesn’t mean residents should turn a blind eye to it.

"It is heartbreaking what we are seeing and Florida and it’s a good reminder for Virginia residents to stay prepared," says Progen.

Officials say it's looking like the coastal storm will not bring any talk of evacuations. Yet crews are ready to rev the engines and assign areas to patrol as the city works on flood prevention.

"From a public works perspective, they’re clearing down their drains they’re vacuuming and so forth and preparing burdens at the oceanfront," adds Progen

For now, the city is not planning on opening city parking garages for the residents.

"If they are in the low-lying area that is prone to tidal flooding they should consider moving to a higher area or just outside where the tidal flooding might come in," Progen said.

As always, it might be a good idea to have a few resources on hand such as batteries, a flashlight, tarp, and rope. As well as food, water, and daily prescriptions.

