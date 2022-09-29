ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Losing contact during a natural disaster like Ian can be unsettling, experts say

By Alexandra Koehn
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AygFq_0iFmq0rj00

Losing contact with friends and family due to natural disasters like Hurricane Ian can be unsettling, experts say.

At the American Red Cross in Nashville, Debra Fisher has been in touch with volunteers on the ground in Florida.

"This is the worst disaster they’ve ever seen," Fisher said. "One of the volunteers I was speaking with earlier today said a house just exploded from the waters."

People across the country are checking their phones — waiting for family and friends to confirm they're OK.

"Devastation down there, and we urge that no one try to drive down there to look for anybody unless you are going to help with a group that has already been organized to do hurricane relief efforts," Fisher said.

Debra said those worried can call 311, or the American Red Cross, to check if a loved one made it to a shelter.

"There were over 33,000 people sheltered as of yesterday," Fisher said.

In addition, Comcast has internet hotspots open to the public sprinkled around the disaster zones. It's allowed some survivors to get messages out.

For now, they're urging everyone to let first responders do their job. "It is very dangerous for you to gawk, it’s very dangerous for you to find your family and friends at this moment,” Fisher said.

Debra volunteered during Hurricane Katrina, so she knows firsthand that places like Lee County have a long road ahead.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Natural Disasters#A Natural Disaster#Volunteers#The American Red Cross
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Environment
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy