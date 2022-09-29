ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Solar company Pink Energy suddenly closes doors; Ohio AG files against company

By Jonathan Walsh
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWQGm_0iFmps2Z00

A solar energy company that was the focus of a recent News 5 Investigation has closed its doors.

You might remember in July, News 5's Jonathan Walsh reported on a hidden camera investigation into Power Home Solar, which changed its name to Pink Energy.

Numerous customers from around Ohio and the country filed complaints and lawsuits claiming Power Home Solar never delivered on its sales pitches.

Now, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has made a move against the company.

FORMER CUSTOMERS SPEAK OUT

“The whole process was just really misleading,” said Phil Luketic.

“Unacceptable on all fronts in terms of how this went,” Ayanna Lowry told us.

“Disappointed, frustrated, mad at the world,” Vince Petric said.

They are former Power Home Solar/Pink Energy customers who have filed complaints against the company.

They said there have been problems with their solar energy systems not producing enough power, much higher than expected electric bills after installation and sales pitches that didn’t match the product.

“The grid is not working the way it was supposed to and my energy bill actually went up,” said Lowry.

“As you can see, I’m pulling up to my house now,” said Petric during a video interview where he tilted his cell phone so we can view his home. “You see the panels on my roof, 26 of them. Garbage things and they don’t work.”

“My panels do produce but certainly not like anything like the way it was sold,” said Luketic.

NEWS 5 ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION

All of this is similar to our initial News 5 Investigation back in July.

‘We were never told we’re going to send our sales rep out to pitch our product, but don’t trust them,” said Mark Mondello, a former Power Home Solar customer, during our report then.

Our hidden cameras even showed that Pink Energy’s own employees admitted there were problems with the company.

“They grew so fast and maybe wasn’t anticipating and a lot of things went wrong,” said the Pink Energy rep who came to a local home for a sale pitch that day.

DOORS CLOSE, WHAT NOW?

Now, customers are even more angry, because a mere two months after our investigation, Power Home Solar/Pink Energy just shut its doors and closed up shop in more than a dozen states.

“They cannot just leave us hanging,” said Petric.

These customers, like so many others, are asking, “Where do we go from here?” For that answer, we headed straight to Canton to talk to the attorney we used in our original story.

“Just because they’ve closed their doors doesn’t mean Power Home Solar is off the hook,” said Sean Steward, an Associate Attorney with Schulman, Roth & Associates .

When we first talked to him, he had about handful of clients like Mondello filing against Power Home Solar. Now, he has 30 to 40 former customers on board.

“Imagine paying $80,000 for a system, having it installed on your house, and while they’re planning on activating it, the company says, 'We’re done,'” said Steward.

He told us they will soon be asking the courts to put a hold on any customer loan payments without hitting the clients’ credit scores.

OHIO AG FILES CONSUMER COMPLAINT

Meanwhile, the Ohio Attorney General just filed a consumer complaint against Pink Energy claiming “aggressive sales tactics, misrepresentations of cost savings, poor construction… installation…” and more.

“They’re asking for many of the same things we are, to prevent the sale of assets (and more),” said Steward.

The AG’s Office has received more than 160 consumer complaints against Power Home Solar/Pink Energy .

We’ve reached out to Pink Energy for comment. None of our messages have been returned.

According to a company news release and additional reports, Pink Energy’s CEO Jayson Waller has blamed a company called Generac for faulty products and even filed a lawsuit against it.

However, Generac told us Power Home Solar didn’t do installations correctly and that’s why there were issues with some of its products. It said Pink Energy “may be hoping to distract customers from the many complaints and allegations… leveled against them…” [see full statement below]

“I don’t have anything to do with Generac,” said Petric. “I don’t have the Generac power.”

All of these customers want accountability for what’s happened with their systems.

“Whatever it is, a check needs to come in the mail to each person who signed on the dotted line,” said Luketic.

If you’ve had problems, you might want to contact an attorney and check your product manufacturer warranties to see what kind of relief there could be.

Generac statement:

“We have taken notice of recent news reports and articles citing customer concerns with Pink Energy’s marketing practices and service support. We expect all our independent dealers and distributors to act with integrity and meet high standards in providing customer services and proper product installation.

Generac is a leading manufacturer of solar + storage solutions, and we sell our products to a wide range of distributors and solar contractors.  We’ve been in business for more than 60 years, and we’ve done that by standing by our promises and products.

In certain situations, especially when product installation guidelines have not been followed, as appears to be the case with some Pink Energy installations, customers may have experienced certain issues with a particular Generac component of their solar energy system – the SnapRS 801 or 801A. We have introduced a new next-generation rapid shutdown device, which has been designed and engineered to the highest reliability standards. We are committed to getting those upgrades and warranty replacements taken care of as quickly as possible and those steps are well underway. It is unfortunate that Pink Energy, as the installer and service provider of such products, made the unilateral decision to quit offering Generac warranty support despite the availability of parts. Instead of helping expedite the resolution of their customer complaints, they asked Generac to solely assume this responsibility. Although Pink Energy does not appear to put the needs of these customers first, Generac has – and always will – stand behind our products and honor our customer commitments.

It is unfortunate that Pink Energy appears to not want to take any accountability for their actions. By their inflammatory public statements and the lawsuit, we believe Pink Energy may be hoping to distract customers from the many complaints and allegations that reportedly have been leveled against them regarding poor installation and service, as well as public accounts of dubious marketing claims and sales tactics.

Recently, through news reports, we’ve heard that Pink Energy has closed its business. Pink Energy sold and installed some Generac products as part of some – but not all – their solar installations. Customers who need help with Generac components of their solar energy system can reach out to Generac directly. We have – and always will – stand by our products and honor our customer commitments.

In recent weeks, leading up to Pink Energy’s closure, Pink Energy – the installer and service provider – made the unilateral decision to stop offering Generac warranty support. As such, we have already contracted with high-quality third-party providers to perform warranty services on Generac’s products, now that Pink Energy will no longer be providing this service to its customers.

We understand that consumers are frustrated with Pink Energy and their inaction. However, Generac remains committed to our customers. Customers with questions about the Generac components of their solar systems can reach out to solarsupport@generac.com or 1-800-396-1281 for assistance.

We ask for your patience as we work to assist customers as quickly as possible.”

-Tami Kou, Director of Marketing Communications & Public Relations

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Do solar panels always save on energy bills?

Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheryl E Preston

Appalachian Power adds a second rate increase to customer's bills

Appalachian Power announces second rate hike this month. For the second time this month, a local utility is revealing it will raise rates for customers. Appalachian Power announced earlier in September that beginning on November 1, there would be a price hike for customers, adding about $20 more to their monthly bill. This amount would be for consumers who average 1000 kilowatt hours per month.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
PV Tech

Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

PV module producer Solaria Corporation will merge with solar services provider Complete Solar, the US companies announced today. The combined company, dubbed Complete Solaria, will provide a “one-stop service”, from design to the installation and financing of solar systems, according to a joint statement. Solaria Corporation produces solar...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Company#Energy Systems#Lawsuits#Solar Installations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ohio Ag#News 5 Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
Food & Wine

A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season

Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
BUSINESS
CNET

Where To Buy Rooftop Solar Panels

Buying solar panels to power your home can be an all-around good money decision. It can increase your home's resale value, deliver a large tax credit and save you money on energy for decades. Solar panels can produce energy for a long time (many warranties are for 25 years), so they should produce energy well after you pay them off. Even with these potential benefits, the initial cost can be intimidating. And, with new technologies (like GAF's Energy's Timberline Solar shingle), it can be difficult to know where to shop.
INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
INDUSTRY
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy