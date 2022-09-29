Read full article on original website
Saratoga Food Fanatic and Network Saratoga Announce the Return of Saratoga International Flavorfeast
Saratoga Springs, NY –On Saturday, October 8th from 11am to 4pm, a popular Saratoga food festival returns to downtown Saratoga Springs. The seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place after a two-year hiatus. At this event attendees can travel the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs and experience a feast of flavors from around the globe while enjoying multi-cultural street performances throughout the day. International flags that fly along Broadway are a visible sign of the annual event's return.
