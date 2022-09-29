ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

TechRadar

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online from anywhere now

So far, Rick and Morty season 6 has seen Summer battle alien terrorists, Beth embark on a passionate love affair – with herself – and the Smiths enslaved by their Night selves. Now there’s another helping of sci-fi yuks as Rick and Jerry team up to outwit fate. Just read below to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online now, and totally FREE.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther

Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Rings of Power cast already know who Sauron and The Stranger are

Potential spoilers follow for The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power's cast already know The Stranger's true identity and which of them is actually playing Sauron. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar after The Rings of Power episode 6 aired, Morfydd Clark – who plays Galadriel – hinted that the Prime Video show's cast know the answers to the high fantasy series' two biggest mysteries. Unsurprisingly, though, Clark wasn't forthcoming with further clues as to which character Sauron is masquerading as, or who Daniel Weyman's powerful Stranger really is.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

London Marathon live stream: how to watch the 2022 race from anywhere now

There will be a special atmosphere at this year’s London Marathon, when the world's elite long-distance athletes hit the streets of the capital alongside tens of thousands of fun-runners, fancy dress fanatics, and famous faces. In the final mile, the runners will pass Buckingham Palace, where as recently as a fortnight ago the Queen’s funeral procession took place. The race is underway. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 London Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world today - including ways to watch for FREE.
NFL
TechRadar

Liverpool vs Rangers live stream: how to watch Champions League online

It's win or bust for Rangers as they travel to Anfield for a Battle of Britain clash against Liverpool in this intriguing Champions League Group A tie. The match somewhat surprisingly marks the first European meeting between these two British footballing giants, with both teams in need of a big result. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Rangers live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world.
NFL
TechRadar

100% on Rotten Tomatoes: 7 new critically-acclaimed dramas you may have missed

There is just so much TV. Not just TV, but good TV. It feels like a new prestige series (shows with A-list talent and enormous budgets) launches every single week. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and the myriad of more conventional broadcasters, it feels impossible to keep up with it. So how do you decide what to watch? Just how do you narrow this vast selection down? Well, there's one easy way, you can lean on the critics. And helpfully, all their responses are collated and averaged out by Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Dualit Cafe Plus review

The Dualit Café Plus Capsule Machine is a slimline coffee maker designed to work with Nespresso Original capsules, although Dualit makes its own brand of compatible capsules, too. It’s a simple coffee machine that pours espresso and lungo coffees, as well as tea. If you want to heat and froth milk, there’s a standalone milk frother available to purchase separately. On test it delivered mess-free coffee in seconds, proving itself a good choice for those who value convenience.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Razer Enki review

The Razer Enki is a higher-end option among gaming chairs, but what you get for the money is solid construction, incredible comfort, beautiful design, and much needed lumbar support for your most intense gaming sessions. If you’re a gamer who can spend hours raiding or promising yourself just one more match, you will be more than satisfied with the investment.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

AOC Agon Pro AG274QG review

Gamers with deep pockets who want a high-end display experience or esports professionals looking for the most competitive edge possible will have much to appreciate with the AOC Agon Pro AG274QG. Besides its gorgeous QHD resolution and extremely low latency gaming performance, the monitor is jam-packed with enough features to justify its price point.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord Watch: release date, price, specs and features

The OnePlus Nord Watch is a device that we knew was coming, as OnePlus extensively teased the wearable before launch, as it does with so many of its products. But now this budget smartwatch has arrived, so we know the full specs and details. This even cheaper alternative to the...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

YouthWhisper SuperQ3 bone conduction headphones review

Other swimming headphones require you to download MP3s or stream via FM, but the YouthWhisper SuperQ3 Bone Conduction Headphones stream by Bluetooth instead. They can’t, however, transform water’s Bluetooth-blocking properties, so sound will cut in and out unless you keep your head very close to the water’s surface (a reasonable compromise given these headphones’ price and ease of use).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Avengers: Secret Wars has reportedly found its lead writer

Marvel Studios has seemingly tapped Loki season 1 head writer Michael Waldron to pen the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Waldron – who also worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – has been drafted in to write the sixth Avengers movie. No director has been officially approached to helm Secret Wars yet.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Cut and play records retro-style with Teenage Engineering’s Record Factory

Ah, how I loved my Fisher-Price Music Box. It played stone-cold bangers including (but not limited to) Hickory Dickory Dock, London Bridge and Where Has My Little Dog Gone, which I listened to throughout a carefree childhood until the pastel-colored 'records' had huge chunks missing and the wind-up mechanism all but conked out.
THEATER & DANCE

