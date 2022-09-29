Read full article on original website
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online from anywhere now
So far, Rick and Morty season 6 has seen Summer battle alien terrorists, Beth embark on a passionate love affair – with herself – and the Smiths enslaved by their Night selves. Now there’s another helping of sci-fi yuks as Rick and Jerry team up to outwit fate. Just read below to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online now, and totally FREE.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
The Rings of Power cast already know who Sauron and The Stranger are
Potential spoilers follow for The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power's cast already know The Stranger's true identity and which of them is actually playing Sauron. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar after The Rings of Power episode 6 aired, Morfydd Clark – who plays Galadriel – hinted that the Prime Video show's cast know the answers to the high fantasy series' two biggest mysteries. Unsurprisingly, though, Clark wasn't forthcoming with further clues as to which character Sauron is masquerading as, or who Daniel Weyman's powerful Stranger really is.
London Marathon live stream: how to watch the 2022 race from anywhere now
There will be a special atmosphere at this year’s London Marathon, when the world's elite long-distance athletes hit the streets of the capital alongside tens of thousands of fun-runners, fancy dress fanatics, and famous faces. In the final mile, the runners will pass Buckingham Palace, where as recently as a fortnight ago the Queen’s funeral procession took place. The race is underway. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 London Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world today - including ways to watch for FREE.
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
Liverpool vs Rangers live stream: how to watch Champions League online
It's win or bust for Rangers as they travel to Anfield for a Battle of Britain clash against Liverpool in this intriguing Champions League Group A tie. The match somewhat surprisingly marks the first European meeting between these two British footballing giants, with both teams in need of a big result. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Rangers live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world.
100% on Rotten Tomatoes: 7 new critically-acclaimed dramas you may have missed
There is just so much TV. Not just TV, but good TV. It feels like a new prestige series (shows with A-list talent and enormous budgets) launches every single week. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and the myriad of more conventional broadcasters, it feels impossible to keep up with it. So how do you decide what to watch? Just how do you narrow this vast selection down? Well, there's one easy way, you can lean on the critics. And helpfully, all their responses are collated and averaged out by Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels live stream: how to watch the NRL Grand Final worldwide
It’s an NRL Grand Final in Western Sydney. Tonight’s clash will see the Parramatta Eels take on the Penrith Panthers in front of a sold-out crowd at Sydney Olympic Park. The 2022 NRL Grand Final kicks off tonight (October 2) at 7:30pm AEDT – here’s how you can watch an NRL Grand Final live stream from anywhere in the world.
New Zealand hosts World Cup amid growth in women's rugby
New Zealand is host and defending champion but won't start as favorite in the Women's Rugby World Cup which begins with three consecutive matches at Auckland's Eden Park stadium on Saturday
Dualit Cafe Plus review
The Dualit Café Plus Capsule Machine is a slimline coffee maker designed to work with Nespresso Original capsules, although Dualit makes its own brand of compatible capsules, too. It’s a simple coffee machine that pours espresso and lungo coffees, as well as tea. If you want to heat and froth milk, there’s a standalone milk frother available to purchase separately. On test it delivered mess-free coffee in seconds, proving itself a good choice for those who value convenience.
Razer Enki review
The Razer Enki is a higher-end option among gaming chairs, but what you get for the money is solid construction, incredible comfort, beautiful design, and much needed lumbar support for your most intense gaming sessions. If you’re a gamer who can spend hours raiding or promising yourself just one more match, you will be more than satisfied with the investment.
AOC Agon Pro AG274QG review
Gamers with deep pockets who want a high-end display experience or esports professionals looking for the most competitive edge possible will have much to appreciate with the AOC Agon Pro AG274QG. Besides its gorgeous QHD resolution and extremely low latency gaming performance, the monitor is jam-packed with enough features to justify its price point.
OnePlus Nord Watch: release date, price, specs and features
The OnePlus Nord Watch is a device that we knew was coming, as OnePlus extensively teased the wearable before launch, as it does with so many of its products. But now this budget smartwatch has arrived, so we know the full specs and details. This even cheaper alternative to the...
YouthWhisper SuperQ3 bone conduction headphones review
Other swimming headphones require you to download MP3s or stream via FM, but the YouthWhisper SuperQ3 Bone Conduction Headphones stream by Bluetooth instead. They can’t, however, transform water’s Bluetooth-blocking properties, so sound will cut in and out unless you keep your head very close to the water’s surface (a reasonable compromise given these headphones’ price and ease of use).
Google Pixel 7 preorder gifts could include the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro
If you're looking for reasons to buy the Google Pixel 7 or the Google Pixel 7 Pro when they're launched next week, consider this: you might get a free Google Pixel Watch or some Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds with your preorder. That's according to tipster Roland Quandt (opens in...
Avengers: Secret Wars has reportedly found its lead writer
Marvel Studios has seemingly tapped Loki season 1 head writer Michael Waldron to pen the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Waldron – who also worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – has been drafted in to write the sixth Avengers movie. No director has been officially approached to helm Secret Wars yet.
Cut and play records retro-style with Teenage Engineering’s Record Factory
Ah, how I loved my Fisher-Price Music Box. It played stone-cold bangers including (but not limited to) Hickory Dickory Dock, London Bridge and Where Has My Little Dog Gone, which I listened to throughout a carefree childhood until the pastel-colored 'records' had huge chunks missing and the wind-up mechanism all but conked out.
