Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m. Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown...
kvrr.com
Couple Found Shot To Death Near Detroit Lakes Were Both Diagnosed With Cancer
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Friends and a Facebook post are shedding light on a tragic story near Detroit Lakes. Steven and Stacy Stearns, who were found shot to death Tuesday morning along with their two dogs, had cancer. Steven was diagnosed with lung cancer and Stacy with stomach...
valleynewslive.com
Stock the Shelves campaign is finishing up but still has some bare shelves
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Great Plains Food Bank is in their final week of their Stock the Shelves campaign. They are asking for food or fiscal donations in order to get more food to distribute in the community. Jared Slinde, communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
Fans Flock to ValleyCon 47 in Fargo
FARGO,N.D. (KVRR)-ValleyCon 47 moves to a bigger location in Fargo and the event is two weeks earlier than normal this year. Organizers say about 25 hundred people bought tickets. They say Valleycon is about celebrating pop culture, people coming together to bond over their favorite books, characters, games and movies.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) The Fargo Police Department has confirmed that Blayson Dolney has been found safe. The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around...
kfgo.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
wdayradionow.com
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
kvrr.com
Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office Helps See Veterans off To Washington, D.C.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office is honoring our latest batch of local veterans to take off on the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota. They showed up before sunrise at Hector International Airport in Fargo and escorted around 90 vets into the airport so they could board the plane for Washington, D.C.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Man Wanted in Downtown Fargo Shooting Turns Himself In
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man wanted in a downtown Fargo shooting on Friday night is in jail. Police say 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson, with no permanent address, is facing charges of aggravated assault for the shooting of a man in an apartment above Rhombus Guys Pizza in the 600 block of Main Avenue.
kvrr.com
Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Stern is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest possibly involved in a forced entry incident that occurred September 21 in the 300 block of 7th Avenue S. Authorities say the man pictured above damaged a security camera...
valleynewslive.com
Bus driver suffered medical emergency prior to crashing bus into river, no charges filed
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prosecutors have declined to press charges against a longtime bus driver after health experts say he suffered a medical emergency in the moments leading up to a crash that ended in a river. Officials were dispatched to rural Leonard on Sept. 23 after a...
kvrr.com
1 shot in Downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is shot and taken a hospital for life-threatening injuries when he was shot in downtown Fargo Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Main Avenue after 9:30. They say the suspect and victim knew one...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
Comments / 1