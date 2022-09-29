Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took gun from bag, pointed it at victim Saturday
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a gun from a bag and pointed it at a victim on Saturday. Nehemiah Wells-Luten faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting crack addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
superhits106.com
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
Woman arrested after Sunday morning crash leaves 2 dead
Two people are dead and a woman is behind bars after an early morning crash in East Moline on Sunday. On October 2 at approximately 12:47 a.m., East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which […]
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of threatening another motorist with a gun during Coralville road rage incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he threatened another motorist and a passenger with a gun during a road rage incident in Coralville. The alleged victims told police they honked their horn at a 2011 Ford Fusion being driven by 26-year-old Deshawn Hudson II of Sugar Creek Lane just before 3pm Saturday near Commerce Drive and Coral Ridge Avenue. The two vehicles had been involved in a near-collision.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
KCJJ
IC man accused of abusing his dog faces assault charge after allegedly punching bystander who attempted to intervene
An Iowa City man accused of abusing his dog faces an additional assault charge after allegedly punching a bystander who tried to intervene. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall in front of TCB at 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a subject making threats while holding a knife. A second caller reported a man abusing his dog in front of Brother’s and threatening to stab the reporting party.
Sioux City Journal
Breasia Terrell's disappearance and the prosecution of Henry Dinkins: A timeline
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins. July 10, 2020: Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of...
KCJJ
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KCJJ
Illinois man accused of urinating on Iowa City Brain Rock
Iowa City’s “Brain Rock” has been soiled again. Police say 18-year-old Logan Kuhel Trimmer of Joliet Illinois was seen walking up to the local landmark on the Ann Cleary Walkway at 1:20 Saturday morning and urinating on the rock. An officer pulled up behind the man, who continued emptying his bladder.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
ourquadcities.com
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated
Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
KCJJ
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
KWQC
Galesburg woman sentenced to 53 years in prison in death of 7-year-old daughter
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was sentenced Thursday to 53 years in prison for the death of her 7-year-old daughter in January 2021. Hazel Ivy, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder on June 2, Knox County court records show. Ivy must serve 100% of...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, was sentenced Sept. 27, 2022, to 12 years in prison following his guilty pleas to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, law enforcement identified Spiker as part of a drug...
Central Illinois Proud
Mother who strangled 7-year-old sentenced to 53 years
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge sentenced Galesburg woman Hazel Ivy to 53 years in jail Thursday for the strangulation death of her daughter. Ivy’s daughter was killed in January of 2021. The cause of death was initially thought to be stabbing; however, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy said that the child had also suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and injuries consistent with strangulation in addition to the stab wounds.
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling
Sterling Police were called out to the Schilling Funeral Home ,at 702 1st Ave, in Sterling on Thursday morning. After an investigation, Sterling Police arrested 29 year old Thomas O’Neal from Sterling for burglary, felony theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. O’Neal was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.
Corydon Times-Republican
Dinkins seeks to delay murder trial in death of Breasia Terrell
District Court Judge Henry Latham said Friday he would hear arguments next week for a continuance request in the murder and kidnapping trial of Henry Dinkins. Attorneys for Dinkins, the man accused of the kidnapping and shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, filed a motion Tuesday in Scott County District Court to have the trial pushed back to a later date. Scott County Attorney Michael Walton filed a resistance to the motion.
