Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation receives award
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The organization most responsible for revitalizing Youngstown’s neighborhoods has received a prestigious award for the second time. Last Friday, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) was named the Ohio Development Corporation of the Year 2022. Ian Beniston, the executive director of YNDC, said he...
Vaccine clinic happening in Trumbull County Monday
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District is having a COVID vaccine clinic Monday morning. It goes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Girard Multi-Generational Center on Trumbull Avenue. You can get your COVID vaccine or your booster if its been 2 months since your...
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System celebrated its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting was cut Monday at the treatment plant on Water Street.
Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the floor
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to ensure no child in the Valley is sleeping on the floor. Monday, the organization had its second annual build in Struthers. Organizers say right now they have more than 170 families on their waitlist. Those in Struthers were hoping...
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two locals, a Hubbard teacher and a former Mooney High School football standout, are dead following a crash in Indiana. Indiana State Police issued a press release Monday afternoon giving details on the accident, which killed 31-year-old Mark Pelini, of Canfield, and 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown.
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
Vehicle flips over after crash in Liberty
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle flipped over onto its side after clipping the back of a tree-cutting service’s trailer in Liberty. It happened Monday afternoon on Sampson Road. The road was closed until troopers could investigate and then get the truck towed away. According to the...
Pennsylvania man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard. A second person in the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police would not comment if the woman who died was the...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Youngstown’s east side. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Landsdowne Boulevard north of Nair Street. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash and more about the...
Mom of veteran who died by suicide speaks out
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night in Berlin Center, about 200 people came together to honor veterans who have died by suicide. A well-known statistic is that 22 veterans commit suicide daily — that number is from 2012. It’s gone up since then. According to the VA’s 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, about 26 veterans commit suicide every day.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Nonprofit women’s health clinic holds walk at Buhl Park
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A walk for women’s health took place at Buhl Park on Sunday. It was hosted by the Warrior in Her, a nonprofit women’s health clinic in the Shenango Valley. Sunday’s walk was to raise awareness and funds to support the women’s health center....
Hubbard pool offers free swim lessons to kids with developmental disabilities
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Community Pool is offering free swimming lessons to kids with developmental disabilities. The new program is thanks to a $7,500 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation. It will be used to provide free, private swim lessons over the next two years. The program...
Berlin Center locals raise nearly $4k for veteran suicide awareness
(WKBN) — Saturday night, the Berlin Center community honored veterans lost to suicide. According to the VA, nearly 27 veterans commit suicide every day. At a private event, community members helped raise money for those lives lost. Berlin Center locals Debbie and Mike young hosted the event and donated...
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will temporarily close. PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage. The branch closure will start Monday. PLYMC does...
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
Boy with special needs has dream come true at Struthers football game
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – There was an extra reason to celebrate Sunday at the Struthers Little Wildcats’ football game. Jonah Carnahan, 12, scored his first-ever touchdown!. Jonah has apraxia of speech and motor skill difficulty, but he loves being part of the team, and they rewarded him for...
