Augusta Free Press
Western Carolina rolls past VMI, 38-17, dropping Keydets to 1-3 start
VMI, after a playoff appearance in the spring of 2021, and a near-miss last fall, may be regressing to the mean. The Keydets gave up 521 yards to Western Carolina, which was able to overcome two INTs and a blocked punt in posting a 38-17 win on Saturday. The Catamounts...
Augusta Free Press
Fifth-ranked Clemson wins heavyweight ACC battle, knocking off #10 NC State, 30-20
The ACC's College Football Playoff hopes now rest on #5 Clemson, which got three TDs from QB DJ Uiagalelei, two on the ground, to outlast #10 NC State, 30-20, on Saturday night in Death Valley. Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73...
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson roars, while Pitt, NC State tumble
Clemson took a huge step toward the Atlantic Division title with an impressive 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night. The Tigers stretched the nation's best home winning streak to 37 games. Meanwhile in the Steel City, Pitt had the biggest headscratcher of Week 5. The Panthers were a...
Augusta Free Press
The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022
Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it's obvious that the best team in Virginia isn't either of the Commonwealth's ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can't seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
Augusta Free Press
Two late TD runs from Dae Dae Hunter lift Liberty to 38-24 win at ODU
A pair of late touchdowns from running back Dae Dae Hunter allowed Liberty to open up a tie game and outlast ODU for a 38-24 win Saturday evening at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk. The Flames (4-1) jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead during the first eight minutes of...
Augusta Free Press
Three TDs from Latrele Palmer key JMU in 40-13 win over Texas State in Sun Belt home opener
Todd Centeio passed for 257 yards, Latrele Palmer ran for 106 yards and three TDs, and JMU rolled to a 40-13 win over Texas State on Saturday in the Dukes' Sun Belt home opener. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) never trailed, getting on the board first on a...
Augusta Free Press
Men's Soccer: Phil Horton scores two goals, adds assist in 3-0 UVA win at #10 Pitt
Lifted by a five-point performance from veteran forward Phil Horton, UVA downed No. 10 by a score of 3-1 at Ambrose Urbanic Field to record its second consecutive victory over top-10 opposition on Friday night. The 'Hoos (7-3-0, 3-1 ACC) came out swinging when in the first minute of play....
Augusta Free Press
Soccer pitch for blind youth installed on VSDB campus, school has eye on 2028 Paralympics team
A trip to the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind for one Virginia Tech alum went from a potential lucrative business opportunity to a donation toward a passion project. Rodney Hopkins met with teachers and other school officials at the Staunton campus and decided to not only help through his company but to recruit other companies to donate materials and labor.
Augusta Free Press
Celebrate 15 years of Charlottesville Ballet with fundraiser on Oct. 15
Celebrate the 15th anniversary season of Charlottesville Ballet at a "Beer & Ballet" fundraiser on Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at Champion Brewing Company at 324 6th St. in Charlottesville. Performances will take place at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The...
Augusta Free Press
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
Augusta Free Press
Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues. The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
Augusta Free Press
Valley Playhouse presents 'An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe' Oct. 13-23
Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason's "An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe" at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe's wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as "The Cask of Amontillado" and "The Tell-Tale Heart" to lesser-known gems "The Oblong Box" and "The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether," these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
Augusta Free Press
Road work schedule in the VDOT Culpeper District for the first week of October
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week's report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Rest area inspection. Expect mobile, alternating...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day
There's a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abigail Garfield. Garfield is from the Crozet area, and may be with her juvenile boyfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro. Anyone with information on Garfield's location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department's Criminal...
Augusta Free Press
Celebrate the arts in Harrisonburg with First Fridays
Arts Council of the Valley's First Fridays of the Valley provides a chance to celebrate the arts – and the start of the first weekend – each month. On Friday, Oct. 7, 16 venues will host visual and/or performing arts experiences. Venues hosting arts events Friday (5-7...
Augusta Free Press
'Dial M for Murder' thriller on stage at Wayne Theatre Oct. 20-29
Directed by Robb Zahm, Dial M For Murder will run Oct. 20-29 in the Custin Cabaret, which is located on the second floor of the Wayne Theatre. Limited seating is available; and seating is general admission for this production. Dial M for Murder was first staged on Broadway in 1952...
