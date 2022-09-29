ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson roars, while Pitt, NC State tumble

Clemson took a huge step toward the Atlantic Division title with an impressive 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night. The Tigers stretched the nation’s best home winning streak to 37 games. Meanwhile in the Steel City, Pitt had the biggest headscratcher of Week 5. The Panthers were a...
CLEMSON, SC
Augusta Free Press

The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022

Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Soccer pitch for blind youth installed on VSDB campus, school has eye on 2028 Paralympics team

A trip to the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind for one Virginia Tech alum went from a potential lucrative business opportunity to a donation toward a passion project. Rodney Hopkins met with teachers and other school officials at the Staunton campus and decided to not only help through his company but to recruit other companies to donate materials and labor.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23

Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Road work schedule in the VDOT Culpeper District for the first week of October

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Rest area inspection. Expect mobile, alternating...
CULPEPER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day

There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Celebrate the arts in Harrisonburg with First Fridays

Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley provides a chance to celebrate the arts – and the start of the first weekend – each month. On Friday, Oct. 7, 16 venues will host visual and/or performing arts experiences. Venues hosting arts events Friday (5-7...
HARRISONBURG, VA

