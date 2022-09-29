Read full article on original website
Mollie Goodman
3d ago
I'm still waiting for my 07 Ford e450 17 foot long retired U-Haul truck I bought to move to Oroville because there were none available to rent,then after I moved here I friended a disabled veteran and then he robbed me blind when I was asleep and then stole my U-Haul truck it's All white and it's 17 feet long
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
crimevoice.com
Suspects Allegedly Break into Vacant Home of Recent Arrestee
“On 9/24/2022, at approximately 2:18 pm, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. The reporting party advised that an unknown male subject was working on a vehicle in the driveway. The reporting party knew the house was unoccupied because the resident was...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Identity Theft and Check Fraud
The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the decedent in this investigation as Kevin Olson (64) of Chico. The decedent was discovered on September 21, 2022, by Chico Police Officers while searching a residence on Burnap Ave. The cause of his death is still under investigation. *****. On Wednesday,...
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
krcrtv.com
Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home
CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Colusa Casino arrested
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 45 last week, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 66-year-old woman was walking south on the east shoulder of Highway 45 from the Colusa Casino just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Chico after police stand-off at E. 5th Avenue home Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 5:24 P.M. UPDATE - Chico police say that a man in possession of a gun was arrested in the 300 block of E. 5th Ave. after he held a woman and her 6-year-old son against their will on Sunday. At around 10:19 a.m., police say that they responded...
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
krcrtv.com
Chico Police stakeout local coffee shops for 'Coffee with a Cop'
CHICO, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Chico Police Department will be participating in 'Coffee with a Cop'. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five different locations around Chico, police officers will be at local coffee shops just to sit down and chat with people. ‘Coffee with...
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway
CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in downtown Chico attempted stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 7:36 p.m. Friday, the Chico Police Department Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) were contacted by a citizen who claimed an unknown male subject attempted to stab him while interrupting a potential bicycle theft, said the Chico Police Department. The VIPS were conducting routine patrol and...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested on 2 counts of arson that caused structure fire in Palermo early July
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE says that a woman was arrested on Saturday on two counts of arson that caused a structure fire in Palermo in early July. After an extensive investigation, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers served an arrest warrant and arrested Rachael Daniels at her home in Palermo.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
chicosol.org
Chico PD sued over ‘Gabe’ Sanchez slaying
The father of Eddie Gabriel “Gabe” Sanchez, an armed robbery suspect shot to death by police officer Mark Bass in 2015, has sued Bass and the City of Chico on behalf of Sanchez’s teen-age son. The wrongful death complaint was recently filed in the U.S. District Court...
Scammers impersonate Placer Sheriff sergeants
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to phone scammers impersonating two of their sergeants. The sheriff’s office said that the scammers left voicemails in which they did not ask for anything but led potential victims to believe there was an urgent matter and they needed to call […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
