ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTuuF_0iFmn4n400

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) —”Honestly you’re my last hope,” said Mark Bachman.

For weeks Bachman has been stuck in a dilemma.

He was using a trash company called First Class Waste in Murfreesboro because they offered door pickup to seniors and people with disabilities.

“This one had good high reviews and so we went with them, and they did provide us good service when they were picking up the trash,” said Bachman.

But after a missed trash pick-up in late August, he soon learned the company was stopping service.

One Waste Solutions was taking over and only offered curbside pickup.

Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say

“After several contacts with First Class Waste and One Waste about a resolution to the problem with the trashcans going down to the road versus them picking them up, we were told we could get a refund,” said Bachman.

He had paid for trash pick-up for the rest of the year but was promised a refund two weeks ago.  He still hasn’t received it.

“I’m not understanding this,” said Bachman. “If the two of you merged together and you’re one company, why are you acting like you’re two companies? If you are one company now the money is all coming out of the same kitty.”

Charles Oliver is Bauchman’s neighbor and also waiting for a refund of over $250 dollars.

“I feel like they’ve just took advantage of us,” he said.

Bauchman is elderly and just had a knee replacement. His wife Barbara also uses a cane so the door pick-up service was something they needed.

“I asked about the money and they said we should get it back in two weeks or so, and I can’t even get ahold of nobody now,” he said.

Bachman says he and Oliver have found a new trash company but says he just wants someone to step up and fix things.

“Do I think I’m going to get a refund,” he said. “Probably not, but it sure would be nice especially for my neighbors, especially for my neighbors. That’s a lot of money.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Bachman was told the two companies had merged, but News 2 reached out to One Waste Solutions, who said they purchased First Class Waste.

Their CEO Joe Spagnuolo sent a statement that reads:

“One Waste Solutions is a curbside-only residential garbage company.

As far as the acquisition of First Class Waste a few weeks ago, both companies are working diligently together in order to make this transition as smooth as possible.

Because One Waste received customer information that did not identify non curbside residents, we have along with the help of the folks at First Class Waste, working together to identify and resolve these issues.

Anyone who has prepaid for services with First Class and is not being serviced by One Waste will be refunded by One Waste Solutions.”

One Waste Soluttions CEO Joe Spagnuolo

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

News 2 also reached out to the owner of First Class Waste, who sent the following statement:

“We are working together with One Waste Solutions to make sure all of our customers are taken care of. This is a process to align the books. Everyone that is due a refund will be refunded in the coming weeks.”

First Class Waste Co-owner Lisa Castleman
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitcookevilletn.com

The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)

​​The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
COOKEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Murfreesboro, TN
Business
City
Murfreesboro, TN
WSMV

Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Middle Tn
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2 – 8

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2-8, 2022. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WSMV

House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy