Sacramento, CA

Sacramento County Coroner officials release name of man killed in Oak Park shooting

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released the name of a shooting victim, a man who was among five people in Sacramento killed in four shootings over three days.

Michael Alan Sayre, 34, was the man killed in the shooting Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of Sixth Avenue , according to the Coroner’s Office.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the Oak Park neighborhood for reports of a shooting . The officers arrived, found evidence of a shooting and learned that the victim, later identified as Sayre, had left to a hospital before authorities arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators did not have any suspect information to release on Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9Lid_0iFmmyaW00
Sacramento police investigate the shooting death of an unidentified man on Sixth Avenue in Oak Park on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The man drove himself to UC Davis Medical Center, where he died, according to Eaton. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Sayre was one of the five people killed in a recent wave of gun violence in Sacramento. An early Sunday shootout between two people outside a midtown sports bar left one man dead and another facing illegal gun possession charges.

Two people, 32-year-old Jerry Donell Crosby and 17-year-old Carlos Garcia , were found late Monday with fatal gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle in South Natomas. Around the same time, another man was killed in a shooting in North Sacramento’s Strawberry Manor district.

The Police Department asked residents to help detectives and officers as they continue to investigate these deadly shootings and work on community-based intervention efforts to prevent further bloodshed.

“Unchecked violent crime destroys our community and harms families, relationships, and critical community infrastructure,” police said in Wednesday’s news release. “Reducing violent crime remains a top priority for us.”

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

