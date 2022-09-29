Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Miyan Williams’ record-breaking day earns Big Ten honors, proving Ohio State football can survive without the pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Miyan Williams did whatever he wanted in a 49-10 win over Rutgers, and it came at the perfect time for Ohio State football. The running back ran for 189 yards and five touchdowns — tying a school record — on 21 carries as he took on a more prominent role in the absence of TreVeyon Henderson. He’s the second player in the Big Ten to have a five-touchdown day on the ground this season, joining Michigan’s Blake Corum, who did so against Connecticut.
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes beat out Alabama for one 5-star while flipping another?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Alabama will face Texas A&M on Saturday in a primetime matchup on CBS, but the most interesting part of that game to Ohio State football fans will be what’s happening in the stands. The Crimson Tide is expected to host five-star Keon Keeley on an official...
C.J. Stroud’s rare reckless moment, and why Ohio State football will keep taking that shot: Nathan Baird’s observations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 49-10 victory over Rutgers on homecoming at Ohio Stadium. 1. C.J. Stroud says he’s fine winning with the ground game, and for the most part, I believe him. Yet even Stroud is prone to the occasional instance of...
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes’ game against the Scarlet Knights
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football final home game of the front half of the season provides another chance to prove its dominance over Rutgers. The Buckeyes have scored at least 49 points in all eight games the two have played against each other, while it’s only recently that the Scarlet Knights have started putting up points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football can improve to 9-0 all-time against Big Ten Conference foe Rutgers today in the Buckeyes’ homecoming game at Ohio Stadium. This is the final game of a five-game season-opening home stand for the Buckeyes. They are again playing without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and trying to get their secondary healthy for the second half of the season.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As expected Ohio State football will play Rutgers today without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The junior was one of 14 players listed as unavailable on the Buckeyes’ pregame status report. Smith-Njigba played two of the first three games but suffered a setback with his hamstring injury after OSU’s win over Toledo. He was not active against Wisconsin last week and coach Ryan Day described him as “day to day.”
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy campaign hits first bump in the road against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was pretty apparent that C.J. Stroud had been waiting all game for a chance to get off a deep ball in Ohio State football’s 49-10 win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights adopted a philosophy that most teams have tried to use against the Buckeyes this season by constantly keeping two safeties deep, doing everything in their power to limit explosive plays in the passing game, and it was working. Stroud was 10 of 16 for 127 yards in the first half, with only three completions being for more than 20 yards. Two went to Emeka Egbuka for 20 and 27 yards, while another went to Julian Fleming for a 36-yard touchdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play vs. Rutgers, but went through pregame warmup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is unavailable today against Rutgers, but strictly speaking, he was not inactive. Smith-Njigba went through a pregame warmup routine by himself while the rest of the Buckeyes were filing through Skull Session and the stadium walk. Smith-Njigba is sitting for the second straight week as he attempts to come back from a hamstring injury that has afflicted him since the season opener against Notre Dame.
AP Top 25 poll: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 6 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains stuck at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, even with a major shakeup in the top two spots. Alabama reclaimed the No. 1 spot by two points over defending national champion Georgia. The Crimson Tide received 28 No. 1 votes and 1,523 points overall. Georgia received 25 first-place votes (30 fewer than last week) and 1,521 points.
Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka a late addition to status report as game-time decision
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will already play Rutgers without one starting receiver, and might be without another. In a late addition to the pregame status report, sophomore Emeka Egbuka was listed as a game-time decision to play. However, the receiver was the first OSU player back on punt return — an attempt he muffed, setting up Rutgers’ early touchdown and 7-0 lead. Egbuka was also back in the lineup at receiver.
J.K. Dobbins scores first 2 touchdowns since ACL injury; Vonn Bell doubles career interception total: Ohio State NFL roundup
J.K. Dobbins got back onto an NFL field in Week 3 for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in the preseason finale in 2021. On Sunday, his second game back from injury, Dobbins scored his first two touchdowns since his rookie season. The first came on a one-yard shovel pass reception from Lamar Jackson on the opening drive of the Ravens’ matchup with the Bills.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0