COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was pretty apparent that C.J. Stroud had been waiting all game for a chance to get off a deep ball in Ohio State football’s 49-10 win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights adopted a philosophy that most teams have tried to use against the Buckeyes this season by constantly keeping two safeties deep, doing everything in their power to limit explosive plays in the passing game, and it was working. Stroud was 10 of 16 for 127 yards in the first half, with only three completions being for more than 20 yards. Two went to Emeka Egbuka for 20 and 27 yards, while another went to Julian Fleming for a 36-yard touchdown.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO