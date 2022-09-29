Read full article on original website
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities said. All 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and were bused to the […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
Man who admitted to Pajarito Mesa murder sentenced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to killing a man on the Pajarito Mesa back in 2018 will spend the next 12 years behind bars. Jonathan Herrera helped beat 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra to death, then ran over his body and tried to burn the evidence, including Bocanegra’s body. The victim’s father spoke before sentencing, asking […]
Albuquerque Community Safety Department took over 16,000 calls, many which would have gone to APD
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year ago, the Albuquerque Community Safety Department (ACS) began handling some of the calls that used to go to the Albuquerque Police Department. Now, a year after the program first began, ACS has taken over 16,000 calls, responded to community and behavioral health issues, reportedly without any resulting deaths or serious injuries. […]
Passengers on American Airlines flight delayed at Albuquerque International
A planeload of American Airlines passengers arriving from DFW Airport were greeted by police and the FBI at Albuquerque International Airport Sunday.
KOAT 7
Target 7 gets results: Albuquerque business owner receives violation notice for homeless on sidewalk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investing in your business is something many business owners believe in. “They are about $30 a sign. So, it's not a lot of money, but there is some expense there,” said Robert Costa. Costa, however, didn't think he'd have to invest in this sort of...
2 companies helping New Mexicans with simple-cannabis convictions
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
KRQE News 13
NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and Bernalillo Police Department Monday night. Officials say it occurred on Bosque Loop in Bernalillo, and while officers were uninjured, the suspect died. No other information is available at this time.
Data: Albuquerque seeing more double homicides in 2022 than last year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is on track to break last year’s homicide record, according to the Albuquerque Police Department’s data. This year, APD officially recorded their 100th homicide victim on September 25. In a recent news conference, APD Police Chief Harold Medina stated he expects even more before the year is over. In 2021, by the […]
Man convicted of raping two family members sentenced to 225 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Quintana Doizaki, the Albuquerque man convicted for repeatedly raping two family members, was sentenced to 225 years Monday. In June, the 53-year-old was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual contact with a minor. The abuse of the young girls started when they were five and seven years old. […]
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change. The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
Former UNM athletic director wants all charges dismissed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorneys for Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs is asking a judge to dismiss all charges against him. Krebs is accused of using thousands of taxpayer dollars on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family and a former coach. Krebs is also accused of diverting tens of thousands […]
Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge steps down after 16 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Longtime Metropolitan Judge Sandra Engel has officially stepped down after 16 years. Engle served as the Metropolitan Chief Judge from January 2019 to August 2020. Engel also presided over the Metro’s Community Veteran’s Court which is a treatment court for veterans charged with misdemeanor offenses. Engel said she is going on to […]
Trial continues for MDC officers charged in inmate death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day two of the trial for two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged for the death of an inmate featured Erin Thomas, the former training director for MDC. Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval are charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Vincente Villela in 2019. Thomas was responsible for developing and implementing training courses for MDC officers […]
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners
*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
KOAT 7
'I tried to live my life that way': The legacy of Sacheen Littlefeather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sacheen Littlefeather is a pioneer unlike any other. It all started in 1973 when the Native American actress and activist made history at the Oscars. That's where she declined the best actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando. It was an act of protest against Hollywood's...
Remote control balloon pilots practice for world record attempt
Like regular hot air balloons, heat makes the RC balloons rise, and they go down as they cool down.
Albuquerque man accused of killing church security guard to stay in jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark Ward, the man accused of killing a church security guard last week, will remain locked up until trial. He had a preventative detention hearing Thursday afternoon. Ward is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Daniel Bourne. Police say Bourne was hit with a truck in the Calvary […]
Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
