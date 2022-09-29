ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance County, NM

KETK / FOX51 News

FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities said. All 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and were bused to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Man who admitted to Pajarito Mesa murder sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to killing a man on the Pajarito Mesa back in 2018 will spend the next 12 years behind bars. Jonathan Herrera helped beat 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra to death, then ran over his body and tried to burn the evidence, including Bocanegra's body. The victim's father spoke before sentencing, asking […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Community Safety Department took over 16,000 calls, many which would have gone to APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year ago, the Albuquerque Community Safety Department (ACS) began handling some of the calls that used to go to the Albuquerque Police Department. Now, a year after the program first began, ACS has taken over 16,000 calls, responded to community and behavioral health issues, reportedly without any resulting deaths or serious injuries. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Sandoval County Sheriff's Office and Bernalillo Police Department Monday night. Officials say it occurred on Bosque Loop in Bernalillo, and while officers were uninjured, the suspect died. No other information is available at this time.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Data: Albuquerque seeing more double homicides in 2022 than last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is on track to break last year's homicide record, according to the Albuquerque Police Department's data. This year, APD officially recorded their 100th homicide victim on September 25. In a recent news conference, APD Police Chief Harold Medina stated he expects even more before the year is over. In 2021, by the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man convicted of raping two family members sentenced to 225 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Quintana Doizaki, the Albuquerque man convicted for repeatedly raping two family members, was sentenced to 225 years Monday. In June, the 53-year-old was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual contact with a minor. The abuse of the young girls started when they were five and seven years old. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night's meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change.   The People's Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former UNM athletic director wants all charges dismissed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorneys for Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs is asking a judge to dismiss all charges against him. Krebs is accused of using thousands of taxpayer dollars on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family and a former coach. Krebs is also accused of diverting tens of thousands […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial continues for MDC officers charged in inmate death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day two of the trial for two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged for the death of an inmate featured Erin Thomas, the former training director for MDC.  Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval are charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Vincente Villela in 2019. Thomas was responsible for developing and implementing training courses for MDC officers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti's ad on fentanyl and released prisoners

*Editor's Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti's latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque's foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. "I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I'm at." Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. "I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane," she said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they've had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. "That's not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

