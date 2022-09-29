Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.

