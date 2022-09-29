Read full article on original website
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
Man Nabbed for 5th OWI in Manitowoc
A man was arrested last Friday for driving under the influence. An officer was parked in the Subway parking lot on Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. when he watched as a Jeep traveling north on South 10th Street, blew through a red light at the intersection with Washington. The officer...
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
Two Wisconsin residents found dead, deputies arrest 27-year-old
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Oconto County residents were found dead Sunday and northeast Wisconsin deputies have arrested a person of interest. According to a release, the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about two people not breathing and with no pulse outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. in the Town of Little Suamico around 9 a.m. on Oct 2.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
Jury Convicts Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The jury has spoken, and a man accused of a 2020 murder has been found guilty. 31-year-old Waylon Wayman was convicted on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide following the jury deliberation yesterday. Wayman and Clarence Graveen, according to the criminal complaint, shot and killed Codie Shultz in the...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
Bail Hearing Held For Two Rivers Man Accused of Soliciting Prostitutes
Bail is set at $1000 recognizance bond for a 65-year-old Two Rivers man accused of soliciting prostitutes. Roger P. Smith is charged with that offense as Detectives began communicating with him last week after an undercover investigation discovered that the Two Rivers man was on a website known for prostitutes.
Search Warrant Lands Two Manitowoc Residents in Jail
Two Manitowoc residents are in jail after a search warrant was executed. The Manitowoc Police Department conducted the search on a home in the 800 block of South 19th Street yesterday (September 27th) due to a history of drug activity. Officers found four people inside the residence including the owner.
UPDATE: Missing 24-year-old from Two Rivers found
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has provided an update regarding the missing and endangered 24-year-old with intellectual disabilities. According to an update, Maggie Remiker has been located and is safe. No further details were provided. Local 5 News will update this if more information...
Brown County Woman Sentenced in Manitowoc Child Neglect Case
A Brown County woman has been sentenced in a child neglect case in Manitowoc. Holly A. Booher, whose permanent residence is listed as being in Green Bay, was previously found guilty due to a no-contest plea on two counts of Neglecting a Child – Harm Did Not Occur. Judge...
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
Bail Hearings Held For Three Suspects Accused of Driving A Stolen Car
Bail Hearings were held for three suspects accused of driving a stolen vehicle late last week in Manitowoc. 29-year-old Trivion D. Wells is charged with Operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and Felony Bail Jumping. 21-year-old Taneekja A. Wellner is charged with Operating a motor Vehicle Without The...
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Who Threatens To Kill McDonald’s Employees and Police
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 29-year-old man accused of Threatening to kill McDonald’s employees and police last weekend because it took too long to make his food. Willie J. Perchado is charged with Making Terrorist Threats, Resisting An Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc...
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
