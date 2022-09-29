Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Youth fishing programs would eliminate social and financial barriers to get outdoors
The Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act is bipartisan legislation that would create a grant program within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The grant program would make possible youth fishing programs for urban and underserved communities, according to a press release. The legislation was introduced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia and Congresswoman Maria E. Salazar of Florida.
Augusta Free Press
HHS awards $8.8 million to continue support of families affected by substance use
Eighteen grants totaling $8.8 million were awarded to increase well-being, improve permanency and enhance the safety of children who are in, or at risk of, an out-of-home placement as a result of a parent’s or caregiver’s opioid or other substance misuse. Announced by the Administration for Children and...
Augusta Free Press
All in the family: Tax credit refund would encourage more adoptions
New legislation aims to support lower-income families seeking to adopt by making the federal tax credit fully refundable. The legislation also addresses the number of children aging out of the foster care system, according to a press release. The Adoption Tax Credit Refundability Act is sponsored by 25 Senators, including...
Augusta Free Press
Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies
The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies
Virginia’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program was introduced in April and has more than 1,000 schools and 85 divisions participating. In the event of a mass casualty event, K-12 schools participating in the program have shared digitized maps with local and state first responders to aid in an emergency or crisis. Emergencies such as mass casualty events require clear communication and collaboration between first responders and school systems, according to a press release.
Comments / 0