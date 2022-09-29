ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

New Mexico AG wants state's anti-corruption law strengthened

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling on lawmakers to strengthen the state’s anti-corruption law. A recent ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of criminal charges against four defendants, and Balderas told the Albuquerque Journal that the court “took away from citizens a very necessary tool to prosecute public officials who use their public office for their own personal gain.”
POLITICS
kentuckytoday.com

Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
SCHOHARIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy